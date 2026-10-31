Hi, Subscriber

Long-Time New York Yankees Catcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

  • 243 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Kyle Higashioka #66 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 13, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

With the MLB offseason in full swing following the Milwaukee Brewers‘ World Series championship, 155 players officially became free agents.

One of those players is a former New York Yankees catcher who played for the team for seven years.

Former New York Yankees Catcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent After World Series

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Kyle Higashioka #66 of the New York Yankees swings during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 04, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Ex-Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is officially an MLB free agent.

He played for the Yankees from 2017-23. He spent the 2026 season with the Texas Rangers.

Looking at Former New York Yankees Catcher Kyle Higashioka

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 03: Kyle Higashioka #66 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run to left field in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on July 3, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Yankees selected Higashioka in the seventh round of the 2008 MLB Draft out of Edison High School in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Higashioka made his MLB debut with New York in 2017.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NY – MAY 03: Catcher Kyle Higashioka #38 and closer Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees congratulate each other after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 8-6 in a game at Yankee Stadium on May 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

In his seven years with the Yankees, Higashioka posted 1.0 bWAR and a .210/.253/.394 slash line with 40 home runs and 121 RBI over 314 games.

He went 5-for-26 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in nine postseason games for New York.

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – JULY 27: Kyle Higashioka #66 of the New York Yankees runs to first base after hitting a two RBI single in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The Yankees traded Higashikoa to the San Diego Padres after the 2023 season as part of the blockbuster Juan Soto deal.

The catcher posted 1.4 bWAR and a .220/.263/.476 slash line with 17 home runs and 45 RBI for San Diego in 2024.

Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 5
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 11: Kyle Higashioka #20 of the San Diego Padres hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of Game Five of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

He went 5-for-19 with three home runs, a double, one walk and five RBI in the 2024 playoffs.

After the 2024 season, Higashioka signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Rangers.

Houston Astros v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 28: Kyle Higashioka #11 of the Texas Rangers looks on after striking out against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Globe Life Field on May 28, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

In his first season with Texas, Higashioka posted 1.5 bWAR and a .693 OPS with 11 home runs and 47 RBI over 94 games.

This year, the catcher posted 0.7 bWAR and a .676 OPS with seven home runs and 18 RBI in 56 games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Long-Time New York Yankees Catcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Yankees News

More Heavy on Yankees News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x