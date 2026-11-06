New York Yankees Suddenly Lose Key Member Of Organization

The New York Yankees will have a lot of decisions to make over the offseason.

Free agency across the MLB opened up on Monday night.

New York Yankees Suddenly Lose Key Member

On Friday, news came out that the Yankees lost a key member of their coaching staff.

Joel Sherman of The New York Post reported the news.

Sherman wrote: “The Yankees are losing a key member of their coaching staff, Tanner Swanson, who is joining the Mariners as their bench coach.”

Social Media Reactions

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Gary Phillips: “Tanner Swanson, the #Yankees’ longtime and valued catching director, is leaving to be the #Mariners’ new bench coach, as @Joelsherman1 first mentioned. Swanson and new M’s manager Jason Kanzler have some mutual friends, and Swanson is from Seattle. He was on an expiring deal, and he received some interest as a bench coach last year, so this is not a surprise. Mentioned the possibility of SEA here a few weeks ago:”

Jorge Castillo: “Yankees catching coach Tanner Swanson is leaving the organization to become the Mariners’ bench coach, a source confirms to ESPN. Swanson was in that role since the 2020 season. He will now be Jason Kanzler’s right-hand man in Seattle. @Joelsherman1 was first on the news.”

@eyyankees: “Catching coach Tanner Swanson is leaving the Yankees to join the Seattle Mariners as their bench coach, per @Joelsherman1 . Undoubtedly a tough loss for the organization.”

JackCurryYES: “Tanner Swanson, an impactful coach with the Yankees, is leaving to become the bench coach with Seattle. @Joelsherman1 was on it.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees last won a World Series title in 2009.

They had reached the World Series in 2024.