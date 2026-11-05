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Former New York Yankees 1.66-ERA Pitcher Suddenly Becomes Free Agent

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Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game One
Getty
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Lou Trivino #56 of the New York Yankees pitches during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros in game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had another good regular season, as evidenced by their 93-68 record.

Yet, the playoffs were once again a different story. The Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 22: Lou Trivino #56 of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out was recorded against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Now, with the offseason getting started, a former Yankees pitcher has hit the free agent market.

According to MLB.com, former Yankees pitcher Lou Trivino has officially become a free agent.

“RHP Lou Trivino III elected free agency,” MLB.com wrote.

Trivino becoming a free agent comes after he split this season between the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies. In five games between the two clubs, the former New York pitcher posted a 0-0 record and allowed 10 earned runs in six innings pitched.

Trivino spent the bulk of the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, though. In 37 games with the Triple-A club, he had a 3-1 record, a 2.64 ERA, eight saves, and 53 strikeouts.

Looking at Trivino’s Time With the Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Lou Trivino #56 of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Yankees acquired Trivino from the Athletics during the 2022 season in a multi-player trade.

In 25 games for New York that season following the trade, Trivino had a 1.66 ERA and 22 strikeouts. With this, he proved to be a strong addition to New York’s bullpen that campaign.

However, this would end up being the only season where he made MLB appearances for New York. He missed the entirety of the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery and did not receive a call-up from New York in 2024.

His time with the Yankees organization officially came to an end during the 2024 offseason when New York declined his team option.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former New York Yankees 1.66-ERA Pitcher Suddenly Becomes Free Agent

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