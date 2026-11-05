Former New York Yankees 1.66-ERA Pitcher Suddenly Becomes Free Agent

The New York Yankees had another good regular season, as evidenced by their 93-68 record.

Yet, the playoffs were once again a different story. The Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

Now, with the offseason getting started, a former Yankees pitcher has hit the free agent market.

According to MLB.com, former Yankees pitcher Lou Trivino has officially become a free agent.

“RHP Lou Trivino III elected free agency,” MLB.com wrote.

Trivino becoming a free agent comes after he split this season between the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies. In five games between the two clubs, the former New York pitcher posted a 0-0 record and allowed 10 earned runs in six innings pitched.

Trivino spent the bulk of the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, though. In 37 games with the Triple-A club, he had a 3-1 record, a 2.64 ERA, eight saves, and 53 strikeouts.

Looking at Trivino’s Time With the Yankees

The Yankees acquired Trivino from the Athletics during the 2022 season in a multi-player trade.

In 25 games for New York that season following the trade, Trivino had a 1.66 ERA and 22 strikeouts. With this, he proved to be a strong addition to New York’s bullpen that campaign.

However, this would end up being the only season where he made MLB appearances for New York. He missed the entirety of the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery and did not receive a call-up from New York in 2024.

His time with the Yankees organization officially came to an end during the 2024 offseason when New York declined his team option.