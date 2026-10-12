New York Yankees Urged to Reunite With 2 Star Relievers to Bolster Bullpen

The New York Yankees once again disappointed in a major way this postseason.

As a result of this, the Yankees are going to be a team to watch very closely during the offseason. It is apparent that New York’s roster is not strong enough right now, and they have some major needs to address because of it.

One area that the Yankees should be looking to upgrade this offseason is their bullpen. Their bullpen is simply not strong enough right now, so it would not be surprising if they brought in at least one impactful relief pitcher this offseason.

Now, with the Yankees’ season over, they are being urged to reunite with two of their former relief pitchers this offseason in free agency.

New York Yankees Urged to Reunite With Pitchers Luke Weaver & Jonathan Loaisiga

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller urged the Yankees to reunite with pitchers Luke Weaver and Jonathan Loaisiga this offseason.

“With David Bednar, Paul Blackburn and Tim Hill among the Yankees’ relievers hitting free agency, they’ve got pretty much nothing but holes in the bullpen,” Miller wrote. “Bring back Luke Weaver or Jonathan Loaisiga. Turn this deficiency into a strength, or else prepare to extend what is already this franchise’s longest World Series drought in more than a century.”

With the Yankees needing bullpen help, it makes sense that they are being connected to Weaver and Loaisiga. Landing either of these two relief pitchers would help New York out nicely. This is because they are both very good and reliable relievers.

Due to this, the Yankees could be a team to watch when it comes to both Weaver and Loaisiga this offseason. If they landed one or both of them, their bullpen would look much stronger on paper.

Looking at Weaver & Loaisiga

Weaver appeared in 60 games this season split between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates. During them, he posted a 4-1 record, a 2.69 ERA, and 65 strikeouts. However, he was excellent for the Mets, recording a 1.84 ERA in 42 games.

Weaver spent three seasons with the Yankees from 2023 to 2025. In 129 games with the Yankees over that span, he had a 12-8 record and a 3.22 ERA.

As for Loaisiga, he is coming off a strong campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 67 games, he posted a 7-3 record, a 2.42 ERA, and 48 strikeouts. With numbers like these, it would make sense if New York tried to bring him back.

Loaisiga spent eight seasons with the Yankees from 2018 to 2025. In 193 games as a Yankee, he had a 19-12 record, a 3.54 ERA, and 232 strikeouts.