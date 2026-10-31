Yankees Make Multiple Front Office Shakeups After Another Early Playoff Exit

The season for the New York Yankees came to a disappointing close earlier this month when they were swept from the MLB Playoffs in the American League Division Series by the Tampa Bay Rays.

It was another disappointing finish to a campaign for the Yankees, who had championship aspirations, especially after winning 93 regular season games in 2026.

And after their latest early postseason exit, the club has announced a pair of key front office changes, as the contracts of Omar Minaya and Brian Sabean, who were special assistants to general manager Brian Cashman, will not be renewed.

The New York Yankees Announce Multiple Front Office Shakeups After Disappointing Playoff Exit

As first reported by MLB Insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Yankees will not be renewing the contracts of Omar Minaya and Brian Sabean, who were assistants to GM Brian Cashman.

“The Yankees aren’t renewing the contracts Omar Minaya and Brian Sabean, who served as special assistants to GM Brian Cashman, via sources. Minaya is the former Mets GM, Sabean the Giants GM in their heyday,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Immediately afterwards, fans began chiming in, with many wondering why the club didn’t make more drastic changes after its heavy expectations were once again unmet.

“Brian Sabean was the Giants GM for the 2010, 2012 and 2014 World Series titles. The Yankees’ last World Series title came in 2009. Bold call,” one fan responded.

This fan said, “Finding the expense isn’t worth the results??? After picking on the hitting coach, who I’m sure is only instituting an organizational hitting philosophy?? Lame…”

“What about getting rid of the analytics department!!! They’ve been an unmitigated disaster!” exclaimed another fan.

This fan responded, “Right… Sabean, who will probably get into the HOF, will not be back—but Cashman and Boone have carte blanche”

“Two of baseball’s sharpest minds — former Mets and Giants GMs — just floating in the market. Some contender is going to quietly upgrade their whole front office,” another fan said.

Finally, this fan said, “Boone, Cashman and Hal are the biggest problems the Yankees have, but yeah… blame it on the players that they put on the field and special assistants who probably disagreed with them all the way through.”

The Yankees Announce Multiple Front Office Changes

Sabean, who initially began his career with the Yankees as a scout in the mid 1980s, came back to the club as an executive adviser to Cashman after a long run with the San Francisco Giants.

He spent 18 seasons as San Francisco’s GM from 1997 through 2014, guiding the club to winning records in 13 of those years after the franchise had endured five losing seasons in the previous six.

Meanwhile, Minaya had been with the Yankees since 2023. He’d previously been with the New York Mets and the Montreal Expos in executive roles.