New York Yankees Manager Makes Aaron Judge Statement Before Rays Series Finale

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that star Aaron Judge, who is on the injured list with a calf strain, is unlikely to participate in the Wild Card round next week. Boone described Judge’s calf strain as ‘moderate.’

However, Judge said Wednesday he plans to play in the Wild Card series. Judge also expressed displeasure with Boone’s comments.

From MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: Aaron Judge expressed displeasure with Aaron Boone for revealing the ‘moderate’ calf strain, saying, “I don’t know why he used those words.”

The Yankees are scheduled to begin the finale of their four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s game, Boone addressed Judge’s reactions to his ‘moderate’ calf strain comment.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Aaron Judge Statement Before Rays Game

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 28: Aaron Judge #99 and manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees look on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 28, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

From the YES Network on X:

“At the end of the day, we’re all in this together.”

– Aaron Boone when asked about Aaron Judge’s reaction to his ‘moderate’ calf strain comment

Looking at Aaron Judge

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Yankees removed Judge from last week’s loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in the sixth inning due to a calf injury that landed him on the IL.

“I tried to play it off and see how long we can go because these games are important down the stretch,” Judge said. “Talking it over I thought it’d be the right move to come out so we don’t cost the team on the field or cost the team on the basepaths.”