Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Manager Makes Aaron Judge Statement Before Rays Series Finale

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 19: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that star Aaron Judge, who is on the injured list with a calf strain, is unlikely to participate in the Wild Card round next week. Boone described Judge’s calf strain as ‘moderate.’

However, Judge said Wednesday he plans to play in the Wild Card series. Judge also expressed displeasure with Boone’s comments.

From MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: Aaron Judge expressed displeasure with Aaron Boone for revealing the ‘moderate’ calf strain, saying, “I don’t know why he used those words.”

The Yankees are scheduled to begin the finale of their four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s game, Boone addressed Judge’s reactions to his ‘moderate’ calf strain comment.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Aaron Judge Statement Before Rays Game

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 28: Aaron Judge #99 and manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees look on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 28, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

From the YES Network on X:

“At the end of the day, we’re all in this together.”

– Aaron Boone when asked about Aaron Judge’s reaction to his ‘moderate’ calf strain comment

Looking at Aaron Judge

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Yankees removed Judge from last week’s loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in the sixth inning due to a calf injury that landed him on the IL.

“I tried to play it off and see how long we can go because these games are important down the stretch,” Judge said. “Talking it over I thought it’d be the right move to come out so we don’t cost the team on the field or cost the team on the basepaths.”

 

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

New York Yankees Manager Makes Aaron Judge Statement Before Rays Series Finale

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x