Michael Kay Drops Honest Quote on Aaron Boone After Yankees’ ALDS Loss

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the playoffs Wednesday night after getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

New York struggled to play clean baseball defensively and had trouble hitting throughout the series. They showed some life in Game 3 but ultimately lost 4-3.

The loss extends the Yankees’ World Series drought to 17 seasons and counting. Now, fans and media members are calling for change, including YES Network announcer and prominent Yankees personality Michael Kay.

Kay Drops Honest Quote About Aaron Boone

Many fans are calling for manager Aaron Boone to lose his job. However, Kay doesn’t believe all the blame falls on his shoulders.

During the latest episode of the “Michael Kay Show” on ESPN New York, Kay defended Boone’s work managing an injury-riddled Yankees team this season.

“So doesn’t the front office get some blame too? It’s all on Boone? You can make the case that in his nine years as the manager,” Kay said on Thursday. “This might have been his best year managing. With all the injuries they had… again not an excuse but it’s a fact. Judge played in 66 games this year. Stanton not playing since April 25, Max Fried on the IL twice, Bellinger on the IL for a month, not starting the season without Rodon or Cole and he got them to 93 wins. I think he did a really good job in the regular season. He’s probably gonna get some manager of the year votes. He won’t win it. That’s gonna be [Kevin] Cash or Will [Venable]. But listen, they pay off of what you do in the postseason.”

https://t.co/bvAAKs6SFM — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) October 8, 2026

Looking at the Yankees’ Offseason

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will have plenty of questions to answer this winter regarding the front office, coaching staff and roster he’s put in place.

Figuring out Boone’s future will be one of his first decisions. Boone has one year remaining on his contract, and the Yankees haven’t provided a definitive answer on whether he’ll return.

In terms of the roster, the Yankees will have several free agents, most notably Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham, David Bednar and Paul Goldschmidt, along with Cody Bellinger if he opts out of his contract.