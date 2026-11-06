New York Yankees Could Lose 2x All-Star to AL Central Rival in Free Agency

The New York Yankees are heading into an important offseason after another competitive MLB campaign. Several roster decisions could shape their plans for 2027, particularly as the team evaluates its infield options and prepares for the upcoming free-agent market.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is among the notable players whose future remains uncertain. The two-time All-Star hit 19 home runs and stole 41 bases in 2026. However, his inconsistent offensive production and the Yankees’ other options at second base could influence the organization’s decision.

After a disappointing season, the Detroit Tigers could add to their young core to strengthen the lineup and contend in the AL Central.

Detroit Tigers Could Target Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. in Free Agency

The Detroit Tigers could pursue Jazz Chisholm Jr. as he enters free agency. They have an opening at second base, with Gleyber Torres expected to become a free agent after two seasons.

“Bleacher Report” analyst Kerry Miller said Chisholm joining the Tigers wouldn’t be surprising, noting parallels with Detroit’s signing of Torres and a possible pursuit of another former Yankees second baseman.

“The last time the Yankees let a multiple-time All-Star second baseman leave without a qualifying offer, Gleyber Torres joined the Tigers. Perhaps they’ll bring in Chisholm to replace him,” Miller wrote.

Chisholm hit 19 home runs, drove in 55 runs and stole 41 bases in 137 games in 2026. His .231 average and .312 on-base percentage disappointed, but his speed remains valuable.

The Tigers stole 58 bases all season; Chisholm’s 41 would have accounted for much of that. “MLB” named Detroit a potential destination, saying the two-time All-Star could add a left-handed bat and speed.

However, Detroit has an internal alternative in Hao-Yu Lee. The young infielder could compete for second base or contribute as a super utility player.

Chisholm offers the Tigers a chance to add an established player to their young roster. His age and three straight seasons with at least 3.0 fWAR make him an appealing free agent.

Tigers Have Other Roster Needs Ahead of 2027 MLB Season

Jazz Chisholm Jr. could fill an offensive need, but the Tigers’ offseason priorities are strengthening their starting rotation and bullpen to improve their postseason chances.

“Bleacher Report” called pitching Detroit’s biggest concern, suggesting Trevor Rogers or Freddy Peralta could make a major difference.

The Tigers already have Framber Valdez, Jackson Jobe, Troy Melton and Keider Montero as potential rotation options for 2027. However, adding another experienced arm could strengthen the group.

Detroit also has payroll flexibility heading into the offseason. After opening 2026 with a payroll of approximately $200 million, the team has around $85 million committed for next season.

Riley Greene, Kevin McGonigle, and Max Clark remain key lineup pieces, while catcher Dillon Dingler emerged as a key contributor in 2026.

Beyond second base, the Tigers could add offense at first base or right field.

The bullpen also needs help after Kenley Jansen’s departure; David Bednar and Pete Fairbanks are potential late-inning options.

Chisholm remains a potential free-agent target, not a confirmed Tigers signing. Detroit must assess its options for second base and other 2027 roster needs.