MLB World Reacts to Anthony Volpe Moment in Rays-Yankees Game

Anthony Volpe! Welcome to October!

In the bottom of the sixth inning, New York Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe came up clutch for his team and almost hit a game-tying 2-run home run, but there was spectator interference on the play, and Volpe instead has an RBI double in the 6th off Rays’ reliever Griffin Jax.

New York still trails 4-3. Spencer Jones struck out on the next at-bat, and the game remains 4-3.

George Lombard Jr. scored on the play, and Volpe heads into second with a double.

It’s the first game that Anthony Volpe has played in the ALDS, and it’s a pulled string by manager Aaron Boone to insert Volpe instead of Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Immediately after the umpires made the call on the field, a handful of Yankees fans in left field started to throw objects onto the field, which caused a slight delay in the game.

Update: The Yankees lost 4-3, and were swept on Wednesday evening. Their season is over.

Reactions to Anthony Volpe Incident in Rays-Yankees Game

As you can imagine, there is immediate fan reaction to the ‘spectator interference’ call by the umpires and replay officials.

“Fan interference has been called. Anthony Volpe is credited with a double. Run scored. Yankees trail, 4-3.”

@TroyRenck : “With Air Force’s own Griffin Jax pitching, Anthony Volpe homered to tie game. But fan interference was ruled. Volpe was awarded double and run scored. I believe umps ruled on this correctly. What do you all think?”

@AnthonyPucik: “The Volpe chants before his hit were pretty loud. Who would’ve thought that would happen in October halfway through this season”

Quickly Looking at the New York Yankees Current Series with the Rays

The New York Yankees must come back on Wednesday evening if they want to keep their season alive.

New York is currently down 2-0 in the series to the Rays and is on the verge of being swept.

It’s likely that Anthony Volpe will get another chance to bat in Game Three, so it will be interesting to see what he does in the later innings.

Either way, things are getting very tense in the Bronx, with each out becoming increasingly more important.

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