World Series Champion’s Future Unclear After New York Yankees Release

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

They have lost in the ALDS in two straight seasons.

World Series Champ’s Future Unclear After Yankees Release

During the middle of the season, the Yankees made a quiet roster move.

They announced that they had released Rafael Montero from his Minor League deal.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on August 10): “The Yankees have made the following roster move affecting SWB: • RHP Rafael Montero released from Minor League contract by NY”

It’s worth noting that no one signed Montero after he was let go by New York.

As of October 14, he remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Later this month, Montero will turn 36.

Over 28 Triple-A games for the RailRiders, Montero went 1-4 with a 5.67 ERA.

It’s fair to wonder what the future of his MLB career is at this point.

Looking At Montero

Montero played the first four seasons of his MLB career with the New York Mets.

After missing a year due to injury, he went on to pitch two seasons for the Texas Rangers.

Following Texas, Montero had a quick stint with the Seattle Mariners.

Eventually, Montero found a home with the Houston Astros where he spent part of five seasons.

In that span, he helped the franchise win the 2022 World Series title.

That same season, Montero went 5-2 with a 2.37 ERA in 71 games.

Montero most recently pitched for the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers (in 2025) following his departure from Houston.