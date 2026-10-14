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World Series Champion’s Future Unclear After New York Yankees Release

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NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 12: Rafael Montero #50 of the New York Mets sits in the dugout after leaving a game against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Citi Field on August 12, 2014 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

They have lost in the ALDS in two straight seasons.

World Series Champ’s Future Unclear After Yankees Release

GettyRafael Montero #47 of the Seattle Mariners makes his way to the dugout before the game against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on April 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

During the middle of the season, the Yankees made a quiet roster move.

They announced that they had released Rafael Montero from his Minor League deal.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on August 10): “The Yankees have made the following roster move affecting SWB: • RHP Rafael Montero released from Minor League contract by NY”

It’s worth noting that no one signed Montero after he was let go by New York.

As of October 14, he remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Later this month, Montero will turn 36.

GettyRafael Montero #50 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout in the bottom of the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 20, 2014 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Over 28 Triple-A games for the RailRiders, Montero went 1-4 with a 5.67 ERA.

It’s fair to wonder what the future of his MLB career is at this point.

Looking At Montero

GettyRafael Montero #48 of the Texas Rangers throws against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 31, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

Montero played the first four seasons of his MLB career with the New York Mets.

After missing a year due to injury, he went on to pitch two seasons for the Texas Rangers.

Following Texas, Montero had a quick stint with the Seattle Mariners.

GettyRafael Montero #47 of the Houston Astros looks toward the outfield during the 8th inning of Game Two of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Eventually, Montero found a home with the Houston Astros where he spent part of five seasons.

In that span, he helped the franchise win the 2022 World Series title.

That same season, Montero went 5-2 with a 2.37 ERA in 71 games.

GettyRelief pitcher Rafael Montero #99 of the Detroit Tigers reacts as he leaves the game during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 24, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Montero most recently pitched for the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers (in 2025) following his departure from Houston.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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World Series Champion’s Future Unclear After New York Yankees Release

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