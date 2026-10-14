Yankees Trade Pitch Sacrifices No. 1 Prospect, Lands Ex-Red Sox MVP Mookie Betts

The New York Yankees exited the playoffs in the American League Division Series for the second year in a row, meaning that they have now gone 17 straight years without a World Series championship. That equals the longest drought for the 27-time champs since they won their first one in 1923.

In their 41 World Series appearances, the Yankees have faced no team more often than the Dodgers. The two have squared off in the Fall Classic 12 times — more than any two franchises in MLB history — starting with seven meetings while the Dodgers were located in Brooklyn, followed by another five against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees have won eight times, the Dodgers four.

But can the Yankees now get some help from their National League rivals? A new trade pitch published Tuesday on the Baseball Trade Values site would see a blockbuster deal between the Yankees and Dodgers, one that would let the Yankees replace faltering third baseman Ryan McMahon and soon-to-be free agent second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. But the Yankees would need to sacrifice the No. 1 prospect in their farm system to get the deal done.

The Yankees would send Dax Kilby and Ryan McMahon to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Mookie Betts and Max Muncy, plus cash.

The swap grades out at 21 for the Yankees and 20.9 for the Dodgers, a virtual tie, according to Baseball Trade Values user Bertin Lefkovic, who published the proposal on Oct. 13.

By acquiring Betts, the Yankees also get to twist the knife on their top AL rivals, the Boston Red Sox. Betts started his career in Boston and won a World Series as well as an MVP award in 2018.

Yankees Infield Upgrade: Max Muncy for Ryan McMahon

McMahon, born Dec. 14, 1994, in Yorba Linda, California, joined the Yankees from the Colorado Rockies on July 25, 2025. The 2024 All-Star hit .213/.279/.357 with 11 home runs and 0.0 WAR in 124 games this season. He is owed $16 million in 2027, the last year of a six-year, $70 million deal, according to Spotrac‘s contract data.

Muncy, born Aug. 25, 1990, in Midland, Texas, signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers in 2017 after the Athletics released him. He hit .252/.348/.490 with 29 home runs, 76 RBI and 4.1 WAR in 2026. His career line sits at .232/.353/.476 with 243 home runs and 30.8 WAR. He is due $7 million in 2027 plus plate appearance incentives, with a $10 million club option for 2028 and a $3 million buyout, according to Spotrac‘s breakdown of Muncy’s deal.

And then there’s Betts, born Oct. 7, 1992, in Nashville, Tennessee. He won the 2018 American League MVP with the Boston Red Sox before a 2020 trade to Los Angeles. He owns a .288/.366/.508 career line with 314 home runs and 79 WAR. At shortstop in 2026, he produced a .257/.326/.454 line with 23 home runs, 3.9 WAR and a 113 OPS+.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., a pending free agent, hit .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs, 41 steals and 1.7 WAR. He and McMahon both sat for Game 3 with the season on the line, according to the New York Daily News.

Dodgers Shed Mookie Betts Contract, Add Dax Kilby

Betts’ 12-year, $365 million extension runs through 2032 with heavy deferrals and an average annual value near $30.4 million, according to Spotrac‘s contract ledger. The Yankees would absorb that money, offset by the cash payment from the Dodgers and Muncy’s lower salary, while McMahon’s $16 million comes off their books.

Kilby, born Nov. 17, 2006, in Newnan, Georgia, went No. 39 overall in the 2025 draft out of Newnan High School. He signed for roughly $2.8 million after committing to Clemson, according to The Athletic‘s draft coverage. The 6-foot-2 shortstop hit .353/.457/.441 with 16 steals in 18 games at Single-A Tampa in 2025. A hamstring injury limited him in 2026, when he posted a .261/.448/.435 line with 4 home runs. He has since worked on swing adjustments in the Arizona Fall League.

The Yankees gain a near-term infield boost for 2027 but surrender a top prospect and take on long-term money for players aged 33 and 35. The Dodgers gain payroll flexibility and a controllable prospect, while losing two bats that combined for 52 home runs in 2026. Neither side comes out clearly on top. So, who says no?