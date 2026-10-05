New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Game 2 vs. Rays

The New York Yankees are set to be back in action Monday night when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the ALDS at Tropicana Field.

New York is coming off a Game 1 loss in which Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen held them hitless until late in the eighth inning, when catcher Austin Wells broke it up with a double that eventually resulted in him being thrown out while trying to stretch the hit into a triple.

They finished the game with just one hit and ultimately lost 1-0, despite a strong pitching outing from right-hander Gerrit Cole.

Ahead of Monday night’s action, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made an interesting decision as they prepare to start ace Cam Schlittler against Rays right-hander Freddy Peralta.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

Despite recording just one hit as a team in Game 1, Boone is rolling with the exact same lineup Monday.

This means that for the third straight game dating back to the final Wild Card Series game against the Boston Red Sox, infielder Anthony Volpe will not start.

Instead, the infield will continue to consist of Ryan McMahon at third base, George Lombard Jr. at shortstop, Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base and Luis Garcia Jr. at first base. Volpe would most likely replace Chisholm if he were in the lineup.

Here’s the Yankees’ starting lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 10/5 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. Garcia Jr. 1B S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B T. Grisham CF A. Wells C R. McMahon 3B C. Schlittler SP.”

Yankees 10/5 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

L. Garcia Jr. 1B

S. Jones RF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

T. Grisham CF

A. Wells C

R. McMahon 3B C. Schlittler SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 5, 2026

Volpe’s 2026 Season With Yankees

It’s been another year of ups and downs for Volpe, but since his recall at the beginning of September, he’s carved out a role by embracing his versatility and producing at the plate.

He’s hitting .286 since returning to the majors, with a grand slam and seven RBIs.