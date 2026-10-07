New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Game 3 vs. Rays

The New York Yankees are coming off a very poor performance in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays.

They committed three errors in the very first inning and finished the game with four in a 5-2 loss, despite right-handed ace Cam Schlittler taking the mound.

Now, on Wednesday night, they’ll be playing for their season as they trail 0-2 in the best-of-five series.

Ahead of the matchup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone mentioned that he may make some changes to the starting lineup to try and find some life offensively. And ultimately, he did just that.

Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

Among Boone’s moves, he removed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the lineup and replaced him with Anthony Volpe at second base.

Chisholm Jr. started each of the last three playoff games for the Yankees and went 2-for-9 across that stretch at the plate.

Other notable moves include moving outfielder Trent Grisham into the leadoff spot. While Ben Rice, Luis Garcia Jr. and Cody Bellinger will hit behind him. Jose Caballero will also replace Ryan McMahon at third base and bat ninth.

Here’s the Yankees starting lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 10/7 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH L. García Jr. 1B C. Bellinger LF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B S. Jones RF J. Caballero 3B M. Fried SP.”

Yankees 10/7 T. Grisham CF

B. Rice DH

L. García Jr. 1B

C. Bellinger LF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

A. Wells C

A. Volpe 2B

S. Jones RF

J. Caballero 3B M. Fried SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 7, 2026

Looking at the Yankees

New York’s offense has been dead against Tampa Bay after erupting for 18 total runs in two games against the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.

Outside of two solo home runs by Ben Rice in Game 2. The Yankees have recorded just five combined hits against the Rays.