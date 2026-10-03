New York Yankees Announce Sudden Anthony Volpe Decision Before Rays Series

The New York Yankees are in Tampa Bay and gearing up to open the ALDS against the No. 1-seeded Rays on Saturday night.

New York is coming off a dominant two-game stretch against the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, where they outscored Boston 18-2 across those two games.

Now, ahead of Saturday’s game featuring right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole for the Yankees and RHP Drew Rasmussen for Tampa Bay, New York manager Aaron Boone revealed the team’s starting lineup and made a few sudden decisions.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

After playing in Game 1 and recording a double, Volpe didn’t start in Game 2, and he will also sit out Saturday’s series opener against the Rays.

In his place at second base will be Jazz Chisholm Jr., while the rest of the infield will feature Ryan McMahon at third, George Lombard Jr. at shortstop and Luis Garcia Jr. at first.

Volpe will be joined by Jose Caballero as one of the team’s primary bench options who could enter the game as a potential infielder.

Here’s the Yankees starting lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 10/3 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. Garcia Jr. 1B S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B T. Grisham CF A. Wells C R. McMahon 3B G. Cole SP.”

Yankees 10/3 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

L. Garcia Jr. 1B

S. Jones RF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

T. Grisham CF

A. Wells C

R. McMahon 3B G. Cole SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 3, 2026

Looking at the Yankees

New York is pretty much rolling out the same 26-man roster it used during the Wild Card Series, with one change.

They’re replacing Amed Rosario with LHP Ryan Weathers. This gives them an extra arm after they went heavy on hitters during the Wild Card Series.

The Yankees will also leave Aaron Judge off the roster, which was obviously a topic of conversation Saturday morning. However, he simply isn’t healthy enough to play yet in the eyes of manager Aaron Boone and the medical staff.