Yankees Expected to Target $11.5 Million Former Cubs Slugger

There is no secret that the New York Yankees have a lot of work to do this winter. General manager Brian Cashman will be looking to revamp major pieces of his lineup in the coming months. This relatively lengthy list includes a new center fielder, third baseman, second baseman, and catcher. The catcher position could be the most important area of focus for Cashman.

While the Yankees have options in the role, The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner believes that Chicago Cubs star Carson Kelly is New York’s “most realistic option” in the market. The veteran backstop just finished off a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the North Siders. As the reporter points out, the two sides also have a mutual option for 2027, but the 32-year-old slugger would receive a better deal in free agency.

“Carson Kelly might be the best and most realistic option available [for the New York Yankees],” writes Kirschner. “He’s expected to decline his $7.5 million mutual option with the Chicago Cubs and become a free agent. Kelly posted a 143 wRC+ against left-handed pitching this season and has a 123 wRC+ against lefties in his career.”

“He also grades out well in blocks above average, according to Statcast, and is slightly above average in framing, a key metric the Yankees focus on when considering catchers.”

Carson Kelly Would be an Upgrade for the New York Yankees at Catcher

Fans of the New York Yankees may feel a bit underwhelmed if their beloved club does ultimately land Kelly. After all, Cashman has been linked to several other more prominent catchers in recent weeks. Hunter Goodman and Ryan Jeffers are widely viewed as the top two available players in the position. Tyler Stephenson is also an option in free agency.

Goodman, however, remains under contract with the Colorado Rockies. This means that New York would have to trade for him, and Colorado is expected to want a significant package in return. Jeffers, on the other hand, is seen as the top free agent catcher on the market. As such, the former Minnesota Twins star will likely earn a significant multi-year contract this winter.

Kelly would still be a major upgrade for the New York Yankees. New York catchers, mostly Austin Wells, posted a combined .196 batting average and .600 OPS in 2026. These particular figures ranked 28th and 27th in the league, respectively. The soon-to-be-former Cubs slugger hit .258, while also recording a .713 OPS in 2026. Kelly beat out Wells in most offensive categories on the season.

New York Expected to Spend Wisely This Winter

Although the New York Yankees may prefer Goodman or Jeffers, Cashman will be mindful of the overall picture this offseason. Because the roster needs such a significant revamp, New York is unlikely to bring in the best available player at every position. Instead, Cashman and Co. are expected to pick and choose where to splash the cash.

Signing Kelly would likely allow the Yankees to target other high-profile players, whether in free agency or via trades. Going after a star third baseman and/or relief pitcher such as Adrian Morejon would be a wise move by New York.