New York Yankees Legend Admits He Doesn’t ‘Feel Welcome’ by Organization

The New York Yankees operate a very tight ship within their organization. They have a strong culture of discipline and doing things a certain way, which has ultimately resulted in 27 World Series titles, the most by a wide margin in MLB.

However, their World Series drought has now reached 17 straight seasons, and many believe the discipline and accountability the organization once carried have become increasingly rare.

Yankees Legend Doesn’t Feel Welcome by Organization

One player who knows all about handling behavioral issues and leading by example is legendary Yankees catcher Jorge Posada.

Posada spent 17 seasons in the Bronx and won four World Series titles during his time with the organization.

Yet, during an interview with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Posada was asked if he thought he could fix the “unacceptable” behavior by Yankees players. While he said he believed he could, he also admitted that he doesn’t “feel welcome” by the organization for whatever reason.

“I mean, I could,” Posada said to Sherman, who asked about bringing in some accountability as a manager or an assistant coach alongside Aaron Boone.

“But I don’t think they want me there to tell you the truth,” he added. “I don’t feel welcome when I go there. You know, even in spring training… like I don’t feel welcome. I don’t feel like they want me there, so I don’t go.

“I don’t know what happened. I’d rather just move forward. My last season of my career was a really tough one… it’s tough to go back and feel that again.”

Jorge Posada was asked if he thinks he could improve the Yankees “unacceptable” behaviors by bringing his fiery attitude and baseball instincts around the current team: “I could, but I don’t think they want me there. I don’t feel welcome when I go there. Even in Spring Training… So I don’t go.” (via @nypostsports) — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 27, 2026

Posada’s MLB Career With Yankees

Across his 17 seasons with the Yankees, Posada earned five All-Star selections and five Silver Slugger Awards in addition to winning four World Series titles.

He appeared in 1,829 games in pinstripes and posted a .273 batting average with 1,664 hits, 275 home runs and 1,065 RBIs.

Posada retired in 2011. He was part of the last Yankees team to win a World Series, which came in 2009.