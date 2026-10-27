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New York Yankees Legend Admits He Doesn’t ‘Feel Welcome’ by Organization

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MIAMI, FL - APRIL 02: Former New York Yankee Jorge Posada visits with CEO of the Miami Marlins Derek Jeter during the game against the Boston Red Sox at Marlins Park on April 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees operate a very tight ship within their organization. They have a strong culture of discipline and doing things a certain way, which has ultimately resulted in 27 World Series titles, the most by a wide margin in MLB.

However, their World Series drought has now reached 17 straight seasons, and many believe the discipline and accountability the organization once carried have become increasingly rare.

Yankees Legend Doesn’t Feel Welcome by Organization

One player who knows all about handling behavioral issues and leading by example is legendary Yankees catcher Jorge Posada.

Posada spent 17 seasons in the Bronx and won four World Series titles during his time with the organization.

Yet, during an interview with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Posada was asked if he thought he could fix the “unacceptable” behavior by Yankees players. While he said he believed he could, he also admitted that he doesn’t “feel welcome” by the organization for whatever reason.

“I mean, I could,” Posada said to Sherman, who asked about bringing in some accountability as a manager or an assistant coach alongside Aaron Boone.

“But I don’t think they want me there to tell you the truth,” he added. “I don’t feel welcome when I go there. You know, even in spring training… like I don’t feel welcome. I don’t feel like they want me there, so I don’t go.

“I don’t know what happened. I’d rather just move forward. My last season of my career was a really tough one… it’s tough to go back and feel that again.”

Posada’s MLB Career With Yankees

Across his 17 seasons with the Yankees, Posada earned five All-Star selections and five Silver Slugger Awards in addition to winning four World Series titles.

He appeared in 1,829 games in pinstripes and posted a .273 batting average with 1,664 hits, 275 home runs and 1,065 RBIs.

Posada retired in 2011. He was part of the last Yankees team to win a World Series, which came in 2009.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Legend Admits He Doesn’t ‘Feel Welcome’ by Organization

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