New York Yankees Pitcher Makes Heartfelt Post After MLB Season

The New York Yankees are coming off a second straight year of losing in the ALDS.

Most recently, they were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays on October 7.

That said, the Yankees still had a very strong regular season (and remain one of the most relevant teams in all of baseball).

New York Yankees Pitcher Makes Heartfelt Post

Carlos Rodon is coming off his third season pitching for the Yankees.

Recently, he made a post to Instagram.

Rodon wrote: “New York, you made this season special. We fell short of the ultimate goal, but the love from the city means everything. Until next year 🗽”

There were over 12,000 likes on his post.

Comments On Rodon’s Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments: