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New York Yankees Pitcher Makes Heartfelt Post After MLB Season

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 07: Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees takes the field before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on July 7, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are coming off a second straight year of losing in the ALDS.

Most recently, they were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays on October 7.

That said, the Yankees still had a very strong regular season (and remain one of the most relevant teams in all of baseball).

New York Yankees Pitcher Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats to honor first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on New York during the game.

Carlos Rodon is coming off his third season pitching for the Yankees.

Recently, he made a post to Instagram.

Rodon wrote: “New York, you made this season special. We fell short of the ultimate goal, but the love from the city means everything. Until next year 🗽”

There were over 12,000 likes on his post.

Comments On Rodon’s Post

GettyCarlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees throws in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Pitcher Makes Heartfelt Post After MLB Season

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