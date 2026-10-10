New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out 4-Word Post After Season

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees had their season come to an end when they lost (at home) to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3.

They got swept in the ALDS.

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic wrote: “For the third year in a row, the opponents are celebrating knocking the Yankees out of the playoffs on the field at Yankee Stadium. A sweep — of all things — at the hands of the Rays in the ALDS. Yankees lose, 4-3, in Game 3 What a disappointing end for the Yankees.”

New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out 4-Word Post

After the season, Brendan Beck sent out a post (via Instagram) on Saturday.

He wrote: “What a year🗽Onward!”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

JC Escarra: “Horses don’t stop they keep going”

@paytonchang: “89A the absolute legend 🫡”

@t.mobile___: “Proud of you kid, only up from here”

Willis Cresswell: “Dude can pitch”

@alexples08: “Threw part of a combined no hitter btw 🫡”

Looking At Beck

Beck was picked in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

The 28-year-old went 0-2 with a 9.95 ERA in four games (two starts).

Beck had an outstanding year at the Triple-A level for the SWB RailRiders.

He went 10-2 with a 2.93 ERA in 25 starts.

Conor Foley of YES Network wrote: “Brendan Beck is the International League Pitcher of the Year after going 10-2 with a 2.93 ERA for the RailRiders this season. Elmer Rodriguez is an International League all-star. He went 8-4 with a 2.45 ERA.”