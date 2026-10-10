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New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out 4-Word Post After Season

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: Brendan Beck #89 of the New York Yankees walks off the mound after pitching during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on May 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees had their season come to an end when they lost (at home) to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3.

They got swept in the ALDS.

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic wrote: “For the third year in a row, the opponents are celebrating knocking the Yankees out of the playoffs on the field at Yankee Stadium. A sweep — of all things — at the hands of the Rays in the ALDS. Yankees lose, 4-3, in Game 3 What a disappointing end for the Yankees.”

New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out 4-Word Post

GettyBrendan Beck #89 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

After the season, Brendan Beck sent out a post (via Instagram) on Saturday.

He wrote: “What a year🗽Onward!”

Comments On His Post

GettyBrendan Beck #89 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

JC Escarra: “Horses don’t stop they keep going”

@paytonchang: “89A the absolute legend 🫡”

@t.mobile___: “Proud of you kid, only up from here”

GettyBrendan Beck #19 of Team Great Britain pitches in the first inning against Team Brazil during a 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool B game at Daikin Park on March 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Willis Cresswell: “Dude can pitch”

@alexples08: “Threw part of a combined no hitter btw 🫡”

Looking At Beck

GettyBrendan Beck #89 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during Spring Training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Beck was picked in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

The 28-year-old went 0-2 with a 9.95 ERA in four games (two starts).

GettyBrendan Beck #19 of Team Great Britain pitches in the third inning against Team Brazil during a 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool B game at Daikin Park on March 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Beck had an outstanding year at the Triple-A level for the SWB RailRiders.

He went 10-2 with a 2.93 ERA in 25 starts.

Conor Foley of YES Network wrote: “Brendan Beck is the International League Pitcher of the Year after going 10-2 with a 2.93 ERA for the RailRiders this season. Elmer Rodriguez is an International League all-star. He went 8-4 with a 2.45 ERA.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out 4-Word Post After Season

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