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26-Year-Old Outfielder Immediately Leaves New York Yankees

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: José Tena #8 of the Washington Nationals turns a double play over Kenedy Corona #87 of the New York Yankees in the second inning during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will be among the most intriguing teams to watch over the offseason.

They are coming off a second straight year of losing in the ALDS.

Most recently, the Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays (on October 7).

26-Year-Old Outfielder Leaves New York Yankees

GettyKenedy Corona #87 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

This week, a member of the Yankees’ organization became a free agent.

Kenedy Corona will become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “CF Kenedy Corona elected free agency.”

GettyKenedy Corona #87 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Corona did not appear in a game at the MLB level for the Yankees.

He batted .255 with 12 home runs, 53 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 102 Minor League games this past season.

Looking At Corona

GettyKenedy Corona #89 of the Houston Astros poses for a portrait during photo day at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 20, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Corona has played part of one season (2025) at the MLB level with the Houston Astros.

He appeared in three games.

MLB.com wrote (on December 24, 2025): “New York Yankees signed free agent CF Kenedy Corona to a minor league contract.”

GettyKenedy Coronoa #87 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

It will be interesting to see where Corona lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

He is still young enough that a lot of organizations will likely have interest for a depth signing.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East.

They last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter were still on their roster.

In 2024, the Yankees reached the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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26-Year-Old Outfielder Immediately Leaves New York Yankees

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