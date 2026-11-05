26-Year-Old Outfielder Immediately Leaves New York Yankees

The New York Yankees will be among the most intriguing teams to watch over the offseason.

They are coming off a second straight year of losing in the ALDS.

Most recently, the Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays (on October 7).

26-Year-Old Outfielder Leaves New York Yankees

This week, a member of the Yankees’ organization became a free agent.

Kenedy Corona will become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “CF Kenedy Corona elected free agency.”

Corona did not appear in a game at the MLB level for the Yankees.

He batted .255 with 12 home runs, 53 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 102 Minor League games this past season.

Looking At Corona

Corona has played part of one season (2025) at the MLB level with the Houston Astros.

He appeared in three games.

MLB.com wrote (on December 24, 2025): “New York Yankees signed free agent CF Kenedy Corona to a minor league contract.”

It will be interesting to see where Corona lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

He is still young enough that a lot of organizations will likely have interest for a depth signing.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East.

They last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter were still on their roster.

In 2024, the Yankees reached the World Series for the first time since 2009.