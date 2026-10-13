Yankees Should Swing Big Trade for Braves Star to Replace Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The New York Yankees are entering the offseason with plenty of questions surrounding their roster.

The Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the NLDS and now have some decisions to make. It is clear that they need to improve their roster if they hope to have more success in 2027.

One of the Yankees’ biggest decisions this offseason is about star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. The 28-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent, and New York must decide if they want to bring him back. Given how shaky Chisholm’s 2026 season went, it would not be too surprising if both sides parted ways.

Yet, if the Yankees do not re-sign Chisholm, it would create a major hole in their infield. Due to this, the Yankees would need to find a replacement for him if he walked.

When looking at potential replacements for Chisholm, Atlanta Braves star Ozzie Albies stands out as a fascinating option. The 29-year-old would be a good player for New York to trade for if Chisholm does not return.

Braves’ Albies Is Creating Chatter in Rumor Mill & Yankees Should Target Him

Albies recently entered the rumor mill as a potential trade candidate. In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter named Albies one of baseball’s top offseason trade candidates to watch.

“Albies has spent his entire 10-year career with the Braves, tallying 25.7 WAR while earning four All-Star selections and winning two Silver Slugger awards,” Reuter wrote. “The surface-level power production was there once again, but he has posted a middling 88 OPS+ and .299 on-base percentage in 1,350 plate appearances the last two years, and the Braves could be ready to move on as part of a larger retooling.”

If the Braves make Albies available, the Yankees would be wise to target him. He has been a star throughout his career and could be a solid replacement for Chisholm. Due to this, he is among the players who the Yankees should have on their radar this offseason.

Albies Could Thrive With the Yankees

Albies would have the potential to thrive with the Yankees. He has been a very good player on the Braves for years now, so he has shown that he can handle playing for a top contender. Thus, it would not be too surprising if he had success on a team like the Yankees if acquired.

Albies is still an effective player at this point in his career, too. In 162 games last season for the Braves, he posted 22 home runs, 73 RBI, and a .237 batting average. He has also hit at least 22 home runs in five seasons of his MLB career. This included in 2023 when he hit a career-high 33 homers. With this, he could give the Yankees’ roster more pop.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Yankees pursue Albies this offseason. If the Yankees let Chisholm walk and he signs elsewhere, Albies would make sense as a strong replacement for him.