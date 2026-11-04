Pat Murphy Has Message for Yankees GM After Controversial Comments

For the first time in their history, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions, having defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in five games in the Fall Classic; as part of their journey to the World Series, the Rays defeated the New York Yankees in a clean three-game sweep in the American League Division Series.

However, there was some controversy in the wake of the celebration at Tropicana Field involving Brewers manager Pat Murphy and former Yankee Jake Bauers, who won NLCS MVP.

“You’re going to be a rich f–ker,” Murphy said. “Just remember when you were on that horses–t Yankees team and you guys were all playing for yourself? Just remember, say, ‘This is the way we used to do it.”

But now, Murphy is walking back his comments and explained that he personally called Yankees general manager Brian Cashman to apologize.

Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Apologizes To New York Yankees Manager Brian Cashman For Viral Comments

While making a guest appearance on the latest episode of “The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman”, Murphy said that he immediately called Cashman after realizing that his comments to Bauers had been going viral.

“I called Brian Cashman right away when I heard it got out,” Murphy said. “I picked up a phone and called Brian right away, and had a good conversation. And the best I could try to explain that I wasn’t talking about the 2026 Yankees.”

“After every celebration, I’d shake his hand. I’d say, “You rich so and so, you’re going to leave us,’” Murphy explained. “We’re not going to be able to pay you. You’re going to leave us and you’re going to forget all about how we did things. … I would just give him this rhetoric every time.”

Murphy then said that he wasn’t meaning to disparage the Yankees or imply that this year’s version of the team was selfish.

“I was just referring to the teams that have a lot of high-paid long-contract players,” Murphy said. “That sometimes it’s harder to get all those guys together to play together. And I used the Yankees because I knew Jake was with them before. … I regret saying it, but that was Jake and I’s humor behind the scenes and I got caught.”

He then said that he “felt horribly” if his comments were taken as disparaging.

“I wish I had his demeanor and his way of handling things,” Murphy said of Cashman. “I felt horribly if I slandered the Yankees because I was just kind of referring to them as this kind of iconic machine that maybe isn’t — I don’t know, maybe it’s just an easy way to refer to it.”

Jake Bauers Previously Played With The Yankees

Bauers was with the Yankees for one season before being acquired by the Brewers; he hit 12 home runs with 30 RBI in 84 games played.

He received a qualifying offer from the Brewers for one year and just over $23 million; he now has until Nov. 17 to decide whether to accept it or turn it down and become a free agent.