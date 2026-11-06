Yankees’ 7x MLB All-Star Might Retire With $180 Million in Career Earnings

The New York Yankees played the 2026 postseason without Aaron Judge. The Tampa Bay Rays swept them out of the American League Division Series on Oct. 7.

The Yankees left him off the rosters for both the wild-card series and the division series.

They scored 18 runs in a two-game wild-card sweep of Boston. Against Tampa Bay, the Yankees scored five runs in three games.

A second veteran bat also went quiet.

7x All-Star to Retire with $180 Million

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt went 0-for-6 with two walks in four postseason games.

He turned 39 on Sept. 10 and just finished his 16th major league season. He debuted in 2011. The seven-time All-Star and 2022 NL MVP has 390 career home runs.

He hit .252 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs in 105 regular-season games. The Yankees used him in a platoon role.

Goldschmidt wants to keep playing in 2027. He did not say after the loss whether he wants to return to New York. The Yankees have not said publicly whether they want him back. As of Nov. 6, he has not signed with a team.

He signed a one-year, $4 million contract in February. The deal offered up to $2 million more in plate-appearance bonuses.

He sits at about $179.7 million. If he retires now, he would finish just short of $180 million.

Goldschmidt became a free agent Oct. 29. The Yankees could bring him back for another year, but they have other priorities first. If he is not approached by any team, he might have to consider retirement.

Paul Goldschmidt Wants to Keep Playing for His Family

Goldschmidt has not said he plans to retire. He said he had fun playing in New York and enjoyed trying to help the team win. His mindset has not changed and he hopes for another chance to compete.

Goldschmidt tied his decision to keep playing after 2025 partly to his family, Yankees Magazine reported Aug. 5.

“I had fun and my family enjoyed it and those were the main things,” he told Yankees Magazine.

Goldschmidt and his wife, Amy, have two children. The children have spent time in the Yankees clubhouse and on the outfield grass at Yankee Stadium.

He knows those moments will not last forever. Currently, Amy manages many of the things at home for him to keep playing.