Key New York Yankees Pitcher Hits Free Agency After Season

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end in the ALDS for the second straight year.

They were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Game 3 was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 (at home in the Bronx).

Key New York Yankees Pitcher Hits Free Agency

This week, a key Yankees pitcher officially became a free agent.

Ryan Yarbrough will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP Ryan Yarbrough elected free agency.”

Yarbrough had a solid 2026 season.

He went 2-1 with a 3.69 ERA in 38 games (two starts).

Looking At Yarbrough

Yarbrough was picked in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

During that span, Yarbrough started in 59 out of his 127 games.

Yarbrough then had stints with the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees signed him in 2025.

MLB.com wrote (on March 24, 2025): “New York Yankees signed free agent LHP Ryan Yarbrough.”

Yarbrough (who is 34) will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record.

They last won a World Series title in 2009.