NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on after pulling Cam Schlittler #31 (not pictured) from the game during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees had their season come to an end in the ALDS for the second straight year.
MLB.com wrote (on March 24, 2025): “New York Yankees signed free agent LHP Ryan Yarbrough.”
Yarbrough (who is 34) will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.
Looking At The Yankees
The Yankees were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record.
They last won a World Series title in 2009.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees had their season come to an end in the ALDS for the second straight year.They were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays.Game 3 was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 (at home in the Bronx).Key New York Yankees Pitcher Hits Free AgencyThis week, a key Yankees […]
Key New York Yankees Pitcher Hits Free Agency After Season