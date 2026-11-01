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Key New York Yankees Pitcher Hits Free Agency After Season

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on after pulling Cam Schlittler #31 (not pictured) from the game during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end in the ALDS for the second straight year.

They were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Game 3 was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 (at home in the Bronx).

Key New York Yankees Pitcher Hits Free Agency

GettyRyan Yarbrough #33 of the New York Yankees fields the ball for an out in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City.

This week, a key Yankees pitcher officially became a free agent.

Ryan Yarbrough will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP Ryan Yarbrough elected free agency.”

GettyRyan Yarbrough #33 of the New York Yankees plays against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 22, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Yarbrough had a solid 2026 season.

He went 2-1 with a 3.69 ERA in 38 games (two starts).

Looking At Yarbrough

GettyRyan Yarbrough #33 of the New York Yankees throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 10, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Yarbrough was picked in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

During that span, Yarbrough started in 59 out of his 127 games.

GettyRyan Yarbrough #48 of the Tampa Bay Rays is taken out of the game by manager Kevin Cash #16 against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game five of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 10, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Yarbrough then had stints with the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees signed him in 2025.

MLB.com wrote (on March 24, 2025): “New York Yankees signed free agent LHP Ryan Yarbrough.”

GettyRyan Yarbrough #33 of the New York Yankees warms up ahead of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. 

Yarbrough (who is 34) will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees gestures before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

The Yankees were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record.

They last won a World Series title in 2009.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Key New York Yankees Pitcher Hits Free Agency After Season

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