8-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Immediately Hits Free Agency After 2.42 ERA

The Arizona Diamondbacks had a strong run at the end of the 2026 regular season.

However, they were unable to reach the playoffs.

8-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Hits Free Agency

One player who had a solid year for the Diamondbacks was former Yankees pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga.

Loáisiga went 7-3 with a 2.42 ERA in 67 games.

It’s now been announced that Loáisiga has officially elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Jonathan Loáisiga elected free agency.”

Looking At Loáisiga

Loáisiga spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Yankees.

During the 2021 season, he went 9-4 with a 2.17 ERA in 57 games.

Talkin’ Yanks wrote (on January 13): “Jonathan Loaisiga has signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks, per @jorgecastillo Loaisiga had been in the Yankees organization since 2016, and he had been their third-longest tenured big leaguer behind Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton”

Loáisiga (who is 31) could be a good pick up for a lot of teams around the MLB.

A lot of teams could use a reliable arm in their bullpen.

@DbacksStatsInfo wrote (on October 29): “Officially offical: RHP Taylor Clarke, RHP Zac Gallen, RHP Kevin Ginkel, RHP Jonathan Loaisiga, C James McCann, LHP A.J. Puk, RHP Dennis Santana, RHP Ryan Thompson, and INF Ildemaro Vargas are free agents.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are coming off a season where they were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last won a World Series in 2009.