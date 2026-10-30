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8-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Immediately Hits Free Agency After 2.42 ERA

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 08: Jonathan Loaisiga #43 of the New York Yankees reacts after giving up two runs in the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks had a strong run at the end of the 2026 regular season.

However, they were unable to reach the playoffs.

8-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Hits Free Agency

GettyJonathan Loáisiga #43 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning of the MLB Mexico City Series game between San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú on April 26, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico.

One player who had a solid year for the Diamondbacks was former Yankees pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga.

Loáisiga went 7-3 with a 2.42 ERA in 67 games.

GettyRelief pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga #43 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 23, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The White Sox defeated the Diamondbacks 4-1.

It’s now been announced that Loáisiga has officially elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Jonathan Loáisiga elected free agency.”

Looking At Loáisiga

GettyJonathan Loáisiga #43 of the New York Yankees celebrates after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 7-4.

Loáisiga spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Yankees.

During the 2021 season, he went 9-4 with a 2.17 ERA in 57 games.

Talkin’ Yanks wrote (on January 13): “Jonathan Loaisiga has signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks, per @jorgecastillo Loaisiga had been in the Yankees organization since 2016, and he had been their third-longest tenured big leaguer behind Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton”

Loáisiga (who is 31) could be a good pick up for a lot of teams around the MLB.

A lot of teams could use a reliable arm in their bullpen.

@DbacksStatsInfo wrote (on October 29): “Officially offical: RHP Taylor Clarke, RHP Zac Gallen, RHP Kevin Ginkel, RHP Jonathan Loaisiga, C James McCann, LHP A.J. Puk, RHP Dennis Santana, RHP Ryan Thompson, and INF Ildemaro Vargas are free agents.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees gestures before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are coming off a season where they were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last won a World Series in 2009.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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8-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Immediately Hits Free Agency After 2.42 ERA

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