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Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Instantly Becomes MLB Free Agent

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Dennis Santana #53 of the New York Yankees hugs Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees after recording the final out of the win against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 07, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Dennis Santana is coming off a year where he pitched for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks.

After getting released in July, he signed a deal with Arizona.

@DbacksStatsInfo wrote (on August 6): “The #Dbacks have signed RHP Dennis Santana to a minor league deal. Santana was released by the Pirates on July 29. He was 2-5 with a 6.05 ERA over 44 relief appearances this season (41.2 IP, 42 H, 28 ER, 21 BB, 37 K). He has logged 319 career MLB appearances.”

Santana had a 4.20 ERA in 13 games for the Diamondbacks.

Failed Yankees Pitcher Instantly Becomes MLB Free Agent

GettyRelief pitcher Dennis Santana #59 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the MLB game at Chase Field on August 21, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Santana officially became a free agent this week.

The former New York Yankees pitcher will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Dennis Santana elected free agency.”

Looking At Santana

GettyDennis Santana #53 of the New York Yankees throws a ball to first base in the 7th inning during Spring Training Game Two between Diablos Rojos and New York Yankees at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu on March 25, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Santana spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was then traded to the Texas Rangers.

MLB.com wrote (on June 17, 2021): “Los Angeles Dodgers traded RHP Dennis Santana to Texas Rangers for LHP Kelvin Bautista.”

GettyDennis Santana #19 of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park on September 3, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Following Texas, Santana then had a brief stop with the New York Mets.

He would remain in New York to pitch for the Yankees at the start of the 2024 season.

That said, Santana had a 6.26 ERA in 23 games.

GettyDennis Santana #53 of the New York Yankees reacts after recording the final out of the eighth inning during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 05, 2024 in New York City.

The Pirates ended up claiming him off waivers.

MLB.com wrote (on June 11, 2024): “Pittsburgh Pirates claimed RHP Dennis Santana off waivers from New York Yankees.”

During the 2025 season, Santana went 4-5 with a 2.18 ERA in 70 games for the Pirates.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyManager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees went 93-68 in 161 games this past season.

They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Instantly Becomes MLB Free Agent

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