Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Instantly Becomes MLB Free Agent

Dennis Santana is coming off a year where he pitched for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks.

After getting released in July, he signed a deal with Arizona.

@DbacksStatsInfo wrote (on August 6): “The #Dbacks have signed RHP Dennis Santana to a minor league deal. Santana was released by the Pirates on July 29. He was 2-5 with a 6.05 ERA over 44 relief appearances this season (41.2 IP, 42 H, 28 ER, 21 BB, 37 K). He has logged 319 career MLB appearances.”

Santana had a 4.20 ERA in 13 games for the Diamondbacks.

Failed Yankees Pitcher Instantly Becomes MLB Free Agent

Santana officially became a free agent this week.

The former New York Yankees pitcher will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Dennis Santana elected free agency.”

Looking At Santana

Santana spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was then traded to the Texas Rangers.

MLB.com wrote (on June 17, 2021): “Los Angeles Dodgers traded RHP Dennis Santana to Texas Rangers for LHP Kelvin Bautista.”

Following Texas, Santana then had a brief stop with the New York Mets.

He would remain in New York to pitch for the Yankees at the start of the 2024 season.

That said, Santana had a 6.26 ERA in 23 games.

The Pirates ended up claiming him off waivers.

MLB.com wrote (on June 11, 2024): “Pittsburgh Pirates claimed RHP Dennis Santana off waivers from New York Yankees.”

During the 2025 season, Santana went 4-5 with a 2.18 ERA in 70 games for the Pirates.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees went 93-68 in 161 games this past season.

They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.