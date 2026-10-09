Pair of New York Yankees Pitchers Named as Trade Candidates After Playoff Exit

The New York Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, and they could make some major changes this offseason.

New York ran back a very similar team from a year ago, and once again, they were dominated in the ALDS. It was a disappointing ending for the Yankees, and now the team turns to the offseason.

New York has some major questions on the roster, and they could shake it up through trades.

New York Yankees Could Trade 2 Veteran Pitchers

New York has a solid rotation and pitching staff, so the Yankees could trade some pitching to fill other needs.

Heading into the offseason, MLB insider Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named Luis Gil and Ryan Weathers as trade candidates.

“Before we get into the actual players New York could target, let’s note that the Yankees are in a tremendous position to wheel and deal,” Miller wrote. “As is, the big four in the starting rotation are Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón, each of whom is signed through at least 2028. And for the No. 5 spot in that rotation, it’s an absurd logjam of Will Warren, Ryan Weathers, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt and Elmer Rodriguez. With Schmidt the only member of that bunch who isn’t under team control for at least two more seasons.

“It’s an embarrassment of riches. And while they could mimic the Dodgers by hoarding those arms like a dragon guarding a treasure pile, they’ll probably try to trade at least one of those candidates for the No. 5 spot to upgrade elsewhere. … Ryan Weathers and Luis Gil are strong candidates to be traded this winter.”

The Yankees acquired Weathers this past offseason, but he could already be moved. Gil, meanwhile, was Rookie of the Year in 2024. But, he struggled last season and was in the minors at times this season.

What the Yankees would be able to get back for either pitcher is unclear. But there should be interest in both of them.

Aaron Judge Sends Clear Message After Playoff Exit

After another early playoff exit, Yankees captain Aaron Judge sent a clear message to the front office.

Judge said he wants the Yankees to be aggressive to bolster the roster.

“We’re the Yankees,” Judge said. “I feel like they should go all in and do what they need to do and find. If we’ve got holes, if it’s finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need, you’ve got to go out there and get it.

“That’s why I signed back here to play with the Yankees. To fight for a championship every single year, to go all in. That’s what I do every offseason, get ready to give this team and this city everything I’ve got. So I expect them to do the same.”

New York has World Series aspirations every season, which is why Judge expects them to be aggressive.