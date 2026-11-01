Polarizing Ex-New York Yankees Outfielder Immediately Hits Free Agency

The New York Yankees signed Randal Grichuk before the start of the 2026 season.

That said, Grichuk had an up-and-down stint with the franchise that led to him being designated for assignment at the beginning of the season.

MLB.com wrote (on April 29): “New York Yankees designated LF Randal Grichuk for assignment.”

Polarizing Ex-New York Yankees Outfielder Hits Free Agency

Grichuk ended up landing with the Chicago White Sox where he had a very strong finish to the year.

He batted .299 in 101 regular season games.

In addition, Grichuk helped the franchise reach the ALDS.

MLB.com wrote (on May 4): “Chicago White Sox signed free agent LF Randal Grichuk.”

It’s now been announced that Grichuk has officially become a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RF Randal Grichuk elected free agency.”

Looking At Grichuk

Grichuk had initially been picked in the first round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

After the Cardinals, Grichuk had a four-year run with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Following the Cardinals and Blue Jays, Grichuk also had stops with the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals (before Chicago and New York).

It will be interesting to see where he lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.