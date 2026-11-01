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Polarizing Ex-New York Yankees Outfielder Immediately Hits Free Agency

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 28: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 28, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees signed Randal Grichuk before the start of the 2026 season.

That said, Grichuk had an up-and-down stint with the franchise that led to him being designated for assignment at the beginning of the season.

MLB.com wrote (on April 29): “New York Yankees designated LF Randal Grichuk for assignment.”

Polarizing Ex-New York Yankees Outfielder Hits Free Agency

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the New York Yankees splinters his bat while flying out during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Grichuk ended up landing with the Chicago White Sox where he had a very strong finish to the year.

He batted .299 in 101 regular season games.

In addition, Grichuk helped the franchise reach the ALDS.

MLB.com wrote (on May 4): “Chicago White Sox signed free agent LF Randal Grichuk.”

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the 4th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

It’s now been announced that Grichuk has officially become a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RF Randal Grichuk elected free agency.”

Looking At Grichuk

GettyRandal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes a breath before hitting during their game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Grichuk had initially been picked in the first round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

After the Cardinals, Grichuk had a four-year run with the Toronto Blue Jays.

GettyRandal Grichuk #15 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on before taking on the San Francisco Giants before Game Four of the National League Championship Series at AT&T Park on October 15, 2014 in San Francisco, California.

Following the Cardinals and Blue Jays, Grichuk also had stops with the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals (before Chicago and New York).

It will be interesting to see where he lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Polarizing Ex-New York Yankees Outfielder Immediately Hits Free Agency

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