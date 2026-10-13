New York Yankees Predicted to Make Bold Move on Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The New York Yankees will have to make some tough roster decisions this offseason.

New York is coming off a disappointing playoff exit, getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

The Yankees will look to be more active this offseason after running back a very similar team.

New York Yankees Predicted to Move on From Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Yankees are expected to make some big changes to their roster after another early playoff exit.

One of the biggest decisions is whether or not they want to bring back polarizing second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is a pending free agent. Chisholm said he wants to return, but Yankees insider Chris Kirschner of The Athletic believes New York will walk away from the infielder.

“There should be concerns about signing Chisholm to a long-term deal because he has some of the worst bat-to-ball skills in MLB, consistently ranking poorly in in-zone contact rates and swing-and-miss metrics. Those skills tend to decline as players age,” Kirschner wrote.

“Chisholm also has moments where his focus lapses, and it’s unclear whether that will improve anytime soon. He has the potential to be a game-changer, but his profile isn’t trustworthy enough for the Yankees to bring him back. Verdict: Goes.”

The Yankees moving on from Chisholm would be a bold move, but it does seem likely. New York could move Anthony Volpe to second base and have a middle infield of George Lombard Jr. and Volpe for the foreseeable future.

Chisholm hit .231 with 19 home runs and 55 RBIs, as it was a down year for the second baseman this year.

Chisholm Wants to Return to New York

After the Yankees playoff exit, Chisholm said he wanted to return to New York.

Chisholm made it clear he loved his time as a Yankees player and is hopeful he can continue that.

“I love it as a Yankee,” Chisholm said last week. “I grew up as a Yankee fan. Being from the Bahamas, watching Derek Jeter and those guys every day (was great). I loved my time as a Yankee. I had great years with the Yankees. I had an All-Star year. I had a Silver Slugger year. … I mean, who doesn’t want to stay with a team that you’ve had such great times with and great years with? To see it maybe end here sucks, but it’s part of the business.”

Whether or not the Yankees will bring back Chisholm is unclear.