New York Yankees Predicted to Lose Jazz Chisholm Jr. in $128M Deal

The New York Yankees had another disappointing playoff exit and could look to make some major changes this offseason.

New York has key free agents coming off the market, so the Yankees may be forced to make moves, including replacing Jazz Chisholm Jr., who seems likely to leave.

The Yankees do have some internal options, but could be aggressive in free agency and the trade market to add some more talent to their roster.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted to Leave New York Yankees

The Yankees traded for Chisholm in July of 2024, and he has been an impact player for the team.

Chisholm is coming off a down season and is a pending free agent, yet he still remains one of the best free agents available. With that, MLB analyst Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicted Chisholm will sign a $128 million deal, and likely with a West Coast team.

“Chisholm wasn’t shy in spring training about declaring his goal of hitting 50 homers with 50 steals, numbers he hoped would earn a free-agent contract worth $350 million,” Bowden wrote. “Well, he hit 19 homers with 41 steals while hitting just .231, and his dream of a huge long-term contract has gone by the wayside, at least for this offseason. He’ll probably either have to sign a short-term, prove-it deal or a long-term contract with a non-contending team with opt-out clauses.

“It feels like the Yankees are going to move on from him even though he’d prefer to stay. He finished the year in the 23rd percentile in batting run value, but in the 85th percentile for defensive run value and 96th percentile in baserunning value. Best team fits: San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Athletics. Contract prediction: 6 years, $128 million with an opt-out after Year 2.

Chisholm going to a warm climate does make sense after he seemingly complained about the cold early in the season in the Bronx.

Meanwhile, manager Aaron Boone complained about Chisholm this season, so maybe both sides should move on.

Chisholm Keeps Door Open For a Return

After the Yankees were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays, Chisholm was asked about his looming free agency.

Chisholm made it clear he wants to return to the Yankees and left the door open for a return.

“This is where I want to be,” Chisholm said. “I love it as a Yankee. I grew up as a Yankee fan, being from the Bahamas, watching Derek Jeter and those guys every day. It was a great time being a Yankee. I loved my time as a Yankee. I had great years with the Yankees; I had an All-Star year, had a Silver Slugger year. Who doesn’t want to stay with a team that you’ve had such great times with and great years with? To see it maybe end here sucks, but it’s part of the business.”

Chisholm is a two-time MLB All-Star.