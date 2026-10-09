New York Yankees Predicted to Sign 8-Year Veteran Pitcher to Bolster Bullpen

The New York Yankees had another playoff disappointment as the team turns its focus to the offseason.

New York was swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS as the Yankees lost in the divisional round for the second straight year.

The Yankees will have some intriguing roster decisions to make, as New York will look to bolster their roster.

New York Yankees Predicted to Sign Kevin Ginkel

New York will likely look to add to its bullpen, as the Yankees could use more high-leverage relievers.

Yet, the Yankees could also look to bring in more depth relievers to compete for jobs. Ahead of the offseason, MLB analyst Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicts the team will sign eight-year veteran right-hander Kevin Ginkel in a ‘dart throw’ move.

“Kevin Ginkel is a total dart throw, but he is one of many free agents who could enter New York’s sixth/seventh inning mix in 2027,” Miller wrote.

Ginkel is an eight-year veteran reliever who can add some insurance to the Yankees bullpen. He’s spent his entire career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but should have some suitors in free agency.

With the Diamondbacks a year ago, Ginkel went 6-4 with a 4.12 ERA in 74 games. In his MLB career, he’s 28-16 with a 3.91 ERA in 341 games.

Ginkel also likely wouldn’t cost much, as it could be a cheap one- or two-year deal to add another veteran arm to the bullpen. The veteran has proven he’s an effective reliever, as he’s been a mainstay in the Diamondbacks bullpen for eight seasons now.

New York Turns Attention to Offseason

The Yankees had another playoff disappointment, and the team turns its attention to the offseason.

New York was swept by the Rays. After the series, captain Aaron Judge wants the team to be aggressive this offseason.

“We’re the Yankees,” Judge said. “I feel like they should go all in and do what they need to do and find. If we’ve got holes, if it’s finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need, you’ve got to go out there and get it.

“That’s why I signed back here to play with the Yankees, to fight for a championship every single year, to go all in. That’s what I do every offseason, get ready to give this team and this city everything I’ve got. So I expect them to do the same.”

The Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009.