New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands $313.5M Superstar in Blockbuster Move

The New York Yankees had a brutal end to their season when they swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

New York should be on the hunt for new talent this offseason because of it. The Yankees need to improve their roster if they hope to have better success next year.

Due to this, the Yankees are now being linked to a star power hitter from the San Francisco Giants.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Zachary D. Rymer proposed that the Yankees should acquire Giants superstar slugger Rafael Devers this offseason in a blockbuster move.

Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Rafael Devers From the Giants

Here is the trade pitch that Rymer had for the Yankees to land Devers from the Giants.

Yankees Get:

Rafael Devers

Cash

Giants Get:

Luis Gil

Carlos Lagrange

“Shouldn’t they be getting less reliant on power going forward? And if so, shouldn’t they want to stay away from Devers, a power-only hitter whose strikeout rates have been rising? For that matter, does he even fit them as a DH while they still have Giancarlo Stanton? These are all fair questions, but to hell with them anyway. At the least, it feels like the end of the line for Stanton in New York. And if so, the fit makes more sense. Devers has always hit at Yankee Stadium as if he belongs there, with his 18 home runs in New York representing the most for any stadium that he’s never called home,” Rymer wrote.

The idea of the Yankees trading for Devers is certainly a fascinating one. He would undoubtedly give the Yankees’ offense a major boost, as he is a star power hitter.

Devers certainly showed that yet again this season with the Giants. This is because he posted 37 home runs and 98 RBI in 148 games. He has also hit at least 27 home runs in each of his last five seasons. Thus, he would be a major pickup for a team like the Yankees if acquired.

Trading for Devers Would Come With Some Real Risk for the Yankees

Although Devers is a legitimate star, trading for him would be risky for the Yankees. This remains the case even if the Yankees got cash for bringing him in. Devers is entering his age-31 season in 2027 and is signed through the 2033 season. Thus, his contract has the potential to age poorly as he exits his prime later on in the deal.

Furthermore, trading away Gil and Lagrange would be risky for the Yankees. Gil was the AL Rookie of the Year just back in 2024 and could bounce back if he can stay healthy. As for Lagrange, he is one of New York’s top pitching prospects and has great upside.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Yankees will make a trade for Devers this offseason. If Rymer’s trade pitch came to fruition, it would be a shocking deal.