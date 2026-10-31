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Recently Acquired New York Yankees Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees made a lot of moves during the middle of the 2026 season to bolster their roster.

One of those moves was to acquire John Schreiber.

He had a 1.64 ERA in 11 regular season games for the Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31): “New York Yankees claimed RHP John Schreiber off waivers from Kansas City Royals.”

Recently Acquired Yankee Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

GettyJohn Schreiber #56 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the 13th inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This week, Schreiber officially became a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP John Schreiber elected free agency.”

Schreiber also appeared in two MLB playoff games for the Yankees.

Looking At Schreiber

GettyJohn Schreiber #56 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Schreiber was picked in the 15th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career pitching for the Detroit Tigers.

The Red Sox acquired Schreiber in 2021.

MLB.com wrote (on February 18, 2021): “Boston Red Sox claimed RHP John Schreiber off waivers from Detroit Tigers.”

GettyJohn Schreiber #46 of the Boston Red Sox walks to the dugout after pitching during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on April 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Schreiber then pitched three years for the Red Sox.

In 2022, he went 4-4 with a 2.22 ERA in 64 games.

The Royals acquired him in a trade ahead of the 2024 season.

MLB.com wrote (on February 17, 2024): “Boston Red Sox traded RHP John Schreiber to Kansas City Royals for RHP David Sandlin.”

GettyJohn Schreiber #56 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Schreiber (who is 32) will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after a pitching change against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees last won a World Series title in 2009.

They were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recently Acquired New York Yankees Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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