Recently Acquired New York Yankees Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The New York Yankees made a lot of moves during the middle of the 2026 season to bolster their roster.

One of those moves was to acquire John Schreiber.

He had a 1.64 ERA in 11 regular season games for the Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31): “New York Yankees claimed RHP John Schreiber off waivers from Kansas City Royals.”

Recently Acquired Yankee Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

This week, Schreiber officially became a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP John Schreiber elected free agency.”

Schreiber also appeared in two MLB playoff games for the Yankees.

Looking At Schreiber

Schreiber was picked in the 15th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career pitching for the Detroit Tigers.

The Red Sox acquired Schreiber in 2021.

MLB.com wrote (on February 18, 2021): “Boston Red Sox claimed RHP John Schreiber off waivers from Detroit Tigers.”

Schreiber then pitched three years for the Red Sox.

In 2022, he went 4-4 with a 2.22 ERA in 64 games.

The Royals acquired him in a trade ahead of the 2024 season.

MLB.com wrote (on February 17, 2024): “Boston Red Sox traded RHP John Schreiber to Kansas City Royals for RHP David Sandlin.”

Schreiber (who is 32) will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees last won a World Series title in 2009.

They were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.