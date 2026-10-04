New York Yankees Set to Make Key Coaching Decision After Playoff Run

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a playoff run but are already looking at some offseason moves.

New York could make some intriguing coaching decisions, and there is one move the Yankees want to make, according to reports.

The Yankees dropped the series opener to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS by a score of 1-0.

New York Yankees Plan to Retain Matt Blake

Although New York is focusing on the playoffs, the Yankees are trying to get some offseason business handled.

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake is in the final year of his contract, and MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post revealed the Yankees are trying to extend him.

“The Yankees want to retain pitching coach Matt Blake, whose contract is up after 2026. His timing couldn’t be better. The Yankees led MLB with a 3.23 team ERA,” Heyman wrote.

Blake has been the Yankees’ pitching coach since 2020 and has found plenty of success in that role. So, with Blake’s contract set to expire after this season, the Yankees have made it clear they want him to return.

How long Blake’s contract would be is unclear, but a multi-year deal around three years seems likely. He signed a three-year deal with the club in November 2019, then he inked another three-year deal. The Yankees exercised their 2026 options on Blake and director of catching Tanner Swanson back in November, as both are free agents.

New York Right Now

The Yankees bats went cold against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, losing 1-0.

New York was getting no-hit into the eighth inning. Despite the lackluster game, the Yankees remain confident in themselves.

“Look, we know they’re a tough opponent,” Gerrit Cole said. “They’re going to land some blows. You’ve got to take blows in the postseason, and you’ve got to dish them out, too.”

“It’s the playoffs. Here we go,” manager Aaron Boone added. “Every day is important. Every win is an exhale and exciting, and the losses are gut punches.”

The Yankees need to win three of their next four games to advance to the ALCS. It’s a tall task, but New York remains confident in their team.

“It’s a tall order,” Rice said. “I think we’re built for it.”

Game 2 of the ALDS series between New York and Tampa Bay is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET.