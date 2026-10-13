9-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Retired With $100 Million In Career Earnings

Earlier this month, the New York Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

They lost the final game (in the Bronx) by a score of 4-3.

With the loss, the Yankees have now been sent home in the ALDS for the second straight year.

9-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Retired With $100 Million

With their season over, it’s also worth taking a look at David Robertson.

The former Yankees All-Star retired before the 2026 season.

He wrote (via Instagram) on January 30: “To all the incredible organizations, teammates, coaches, staff members, and fans who have been part of my baseball journey, I’ve decided it’s time for me to hang up my spikes and retire from the game I’ve loved for as long as I can remember. Baseball has given me more than I ever dreamed possible over the last 19 seasons. From winning a World Series, to pitching in an All-Star game, to representing the United States and bringing home a World Baseball Classic Gold and an Olympic silver. I’ve had the privilege of playing alongside amazing teammates, learning from outstanding coaches, and being welcomed into organizations that felt like family. To the trainers, clubhouse staff, front offices, and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for all that you do. And to the fans who supported me, thank you, your passion fueled me every single day. Most importantly, thank you to my wife and children. Your love, sacrifice, patience, and dedication made this career possible. As I step away from the game, I’m excited to be home with my family, to focus on our farms, and to continue growing High Socks for Hope. Helping families rebuild after disaster has been one of the most rewarding parts of my life outside baseball. Saying goodbye isn’t easy, but I do so with deep gratitude for every opportunity, challenge, and memory. I’ll forever be thankful for the game and for everyone who made this journey extraordinary. – DRob”

It’s also worth noting that once Robertson receives the final amount from his deferred payments, he will have over $106 million in MLB career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Robertson’s Time In The Bronx

Robertson had two stints with the Yankees (part of nine seasons).

He was drafted in the 17th round of the 2006 MLB Draft by the franchise.

The 41-year-old made the 2011 All-Star Game (and helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series title).