Alex Rodriguez Makes Bold New York Yankees Prediction During Playoffs

On Saturday, the New York Yankees played Game 1 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Yankees lost by a score of 1-0.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “Tampa Bay one-hit New York, with Drew Rasmussen throwing a near-immaculate eight innings and Bryan Baker locking it down. Jonathan Aranda’s solo home run was all the Rays needed as they played typically clean baseball to take a 1-0 lead in the ALDS.”

Alex Rodriguez Makes Bold Yankees Prediction

Also on Saturday, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made his prediction for the 2026 World Series.

Rodriguez (via FOX Sports): “I’m going to go with the Yankees beating the Dodgers in a rematch from a couple of years ago. The best two pitching staffs in the game. I’m going to go with them pitching and defense.”

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Fans will likely enjoy hearing that Rodriguez is picking the Yankees to win the 2026 World Series title.

He spent 12 seasons of his career playing for the Yankees.

The MLB legend helped the franchise win the 2009 World Series title (which is the last time they won).

Rodriguez (who won three MVP Awards) also had stints with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers over 22 seasons in the MLB.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They are now 47-35 in 82 games on the road away from the Bronx.

Last year, the Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.

One of the biggest question marks for the Yankees is the health of Aaron Judge.

The three-time MVP was left off the ALDS roster.

MLB.com wrote (on October 3): “Has a “moderate grade” strain of his right soleus muscle and was not active for AL Wild Card Series or Division Series. Has been taking at-bats, including against live pitching, but has not resumed running the bases as of Oct. 3. Could be activated if Yankees advance to AL Championship Series.”