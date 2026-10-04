New York Yankees Roster Decision Proves Alex Rodriguez Might Be Wrong

On Saturday, the New York Yankees opened up their ALDS series with the Rays (in Tampa Bay).

They lost by a score of 1-0.

On Monday, the Yankees will look to even up the series (back in Tampa Bay).

Roster Decision Proves Alex Rodriguez Might Be Wrong

Toward the end of the regular season, the Yankees sent Jasson Domínguez to the Minor Leagues.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on September 10: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned OF Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Domínguez has also been left off of the playoff rosters in both the Wild Card Series (against the Red Sox) and the ALDS.

He finished the regular season batting .225 with 47 hits, six home runs, 14 RBIs, 22 runs and eight stolen bases in 57 games.

It’s worth noting that Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was very high on Dominguez.

He spoke about him in an interview with WFAN on May 7.

Rodriguez: “Domínguez at center gives you youth, speed and here’s a guy that’s gonna be a future All-Star.”

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Looking At Dominguez

While Yankees fans will likely enjoy that Rodriguez was a fan of Dominguez, it’s looking less likely that his prediction will come true.

He has already spent part of four seasons at the MLB level (despite being just 23)

Over 206 career regular season games, Dominguez is batting .241 with 163 hits, 22 home runs, 72 RBIs, 94 runs and 37 stolen bases.

Domínguez has also appeared in four MLB playoff games.

Looking At The Yankees