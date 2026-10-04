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New York Yankees Roster Decision Proves Alex Rodriguez Might Be Wrong

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Jasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees looks on during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees opened up their ALDS series with the Rays (in Tampa Bay).

They lost by a score of 1-0.

On Monday, the Yankees will look to even up the series (back in Tampa Bay).

Roster Decision Proves Alex Rodriguez Might Be Wrong

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field on June 1, 2015 in Seattle, Washington.

Toward the end of the regular season, the Yankees sent Jasson Domínguez to the Minor Leagues.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on September 10: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned OF Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Domínguez has also been left off of the playoff rosters in both the Wild Card Series (against the Red Sox) and the ALDS.

He finished the regular season batting .225 with 47 hits, six home runs, 14 RBIs, 22 runs and eight stolen bases in 57 games.

GettyJasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees follows through on his ninth inning game winning home run against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2025 in New York City.

It’s worth noting that Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was very high on Dominguez.

He spoke about him in an interview with WFAN on May 7.

Rodriguez: “Domínguez at center gives you youth, speed and here’s a guy that’s gonna be a future All-Star.”

Looking At Dominguez

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees hits a single during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 10, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

While Yankees fans will likely enjoy that Rodriguez was a fan of Dominguez, it’s looking less likely that his prediction will come true.

He has already spent part of four seasons at the MLB level (despite being just 23)

Over 206 career regular season games, Dominguez is batting .241 with 163 hits, 22 home runs, 72 RBIs, 94 runs and 37 stolen bases.

GettyJasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees can’t hold onto a ball hit for a double in the third inning by Blake Dunn of the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2026 in New York City.

Domínguez has also appeared in four MLB playoff games.

Looking At The Yankees

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Roster Decision Proves Alex Rodriguez Might Be Wrong

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