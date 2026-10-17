New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Was Right About Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees had another strong regular season where they went 93-68 in 161 games.

They finished as the second-place team in the American League East (and swept the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series).

However, the Yankees had another letdown in the postseason (getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS).

Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Was Right About Aaron Judge

The Yankees played most of the season without three-time MVP Aaron Judge.

He did not play in a 2026 playoff game.

During the middle of the season, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez spoke about Judge.

Rodriguez (via WFAN on July 17): “For me, the way that Aaron Judge is such a transformational player, but what he means in that clubhouse, what he means to the fan base, ownership, and his teammates, he’s just one of one. So I think it’s very hard to win a championship without Aaron Judge.”

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It’s fair to say that Rodriguez was right, as the Yankees came nowhere near winning a title in 2026.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 7): “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

Looking At Judge

Judge finished the 2026 season batting .241 with 57 hits, 18 home runs, 41 RBIs, 45 runs and five stolen bases in 66 games.

He has now spent 11 seasons in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

MLB.com wrote (on October 7): “Has a “moderate grade” strain of his right soleus muscle and was not active for AL Wild Card Series or Division Series.”

While Judge has been one of the best three players in the MLB for a while, the Yankees have been unable to win a title.

The furthest he reached was Game 5 of the 2024 World Series when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.