New York Yankees Urged to Sign $15.5M Star Catcher in Major Offseason Move

The New York Yankees should be on the hunt for some upgrades during this offseason. With how their postseason ended, it is clear that they need to get better.

One specific area that the Yankees should aim to strengthen is the catcher position. Austin Wells could benefit from having a veteran catcher around who could lower his workload.

Due to this, the Yankees are now being connected to an intriguing pending free agent catcher with the offseason looming.

New York Yankees Urged to Sign Star Catcher

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently named the Yankees as the best free agent fit for Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers this offseason.

“Jeffers hit .256 for the Twins with 14 homers, finishing with an OPS+ of 127. He is best utilized as a platoon catcher and part-time designated hitter, with power being his best offensive tool. On the defensive side, he’s an average pitch blocker but doesn’t control the running game well,” Bowden wrote. “Best team fits: New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Cincinnati Reds. Contract prediction: 2 years, $15.5 million.”

With the Yankees needing to improve at catcher, it would make sense for them to pursue Jeffers this offseason. He would offer the Yankees another good option behind the plate and would have the potential to be an upgrade over Wells as their starter.

Thus, it would not be particularly surprising if the Yankees are in the mix for Jeffers this offseason. They were connected to him leading up to this year’s trade deadline, after all. Due to this, New York could be a team to keep a close eye on in the Jeffers sweepstakes this offseason.

Looking at Jeffers

Jeffers had another strong season with the Twins in 2026. In 92 games, he posted 14 home runs, 56 RBI, and a .256 batting average. This is the third time in his last four seasons that Jeffers has hit at least 14 home runs. This included in 2024 when he had a career-high 21 home runs in 122 games.

With numbers like these, Jeffers would have the potential to provide New York with a bit more offense if signed. Thus, he would be an interesting player for the Yankees to add to their group.

It will be interesting to see if the Yankees end up signing Jeffers this offseason. The fit looks very good on paper, but he should be a popular target if he hits the market. Thus, New York will have competition if they pursue him.