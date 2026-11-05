Ryan McMahon Handed Concerning Update on Yankees Future During Offseason

The New York Yankees could look to upgrade at third base and move on from Ryan McMahon.

New York acquired McMahon from the Colorado Rockies before the trade deadline in July 2025. He was supposed to be the team’s long-term answer at third base, but he’s struggled in the Bronx.

With free agency beginning, the Yankees could look to replace McMahon, either by trade or free agency.

Ryan McMahon Handed Concerning Take on Yankees Future

The Yankees have some question marks going into the offseason, especially at third base.

McMahon has struggled to produce, and the Yankees could look to replace him. Although he is a stellar defender, his bat has been an issue. So, Yankees reporter Jack Curry of YES Network revealed that third base is considered an area of need.

“The Yankee organization has a great deal of respect for Ryan McMahon but see third base as an area of need, per Jack Curry.”

McMahon’s name has come up in trade rumors, as New York could look to move on from him. If New York can find a better third baseman, whether that’s in free agency or a trade, McMahon’s disappointing tenure in the Bronx would likely be over.

McMahon enters the final year of his six-year, $70 million deal, with $16 million due in 2027, so it shouldn’t be hard to move on from him.

The 31-year-old hit .213 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in his first full season with the Yankees. He’s a one-time All-Star.

New York Focused on Offseason

The Yankees had another early playoff disappointment and could look to make some bold moves this offseason.

Although the Yankees haven’t won since 2009, owner Hal Steinbrenner doesn’t think this upcoming year is World Series or bust.

“No, not at all,” Steinbrenner replied. “That’s absolutely what we expect. That is our mission. That is our goal. Yes, we failed at the goal this year, but that is always our goal, which is why we put so much effort and resources into the roster every offseason to field a team that can accomplish that. And I certainly believe we had that team this year. It just didn’t pan out.”

The Yankees have yet to make a move this offseason, but New York will likely look to add some offense and pitching.