New York Yankees Urged to Add Cubs Star in Massive Offseason Move

The New York Yankees once again failed to win the World Series this year after having high expectations.

After sweeping the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card series, the Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Due to this, New York should be aiming to strengthen their roster this offseason.

One major need that the Yankees have heading into the offseason is another impactful power hitter. Because of this, they are now being urged to sign one of this year’s top free agents from the Chicago Cubs.

New York Yankees Urged to Sign Cubs Star

Joe Najarian of SI.com urged the Yankees to sign Cubs star outfielder Seiya Suzuki this offseason in a recent article.

“But after his injury-plagued season, Judge will inevitably be limited to DH duties in the future. And given how good Suzuki was in 2026, the Yankees’ post-Judge outfield would be in very good shape if they sign the Japanese slugger,” Najarian wrote.

With the Yankees needing another star outfielder, it is understandable that they are being linked to him. He would certainly be a big addition to the Yankees’ roster if signed. This is because he has shown throughout his career that he is a star.

Suzuki just had an impressive season with the Cubs, too. In 143 games in 2026, he recorded 26 home runs, 86 RBI, and a .270 batting average. This is after he had 32 home runs and 103 RBI in 2025 with Chicago. With numbers like these, he certainly would give New York’s roster more pop if signed.

Should the Yankees Make This Move?

With Suzuki being a star, it would make a lot of sense for New York to sign Suzuki. Landing Suzuki would be massive for a Yankees club that wants to have better success in 2027. This is because he is a very impactful player when playing at his best and could thrive in New York.

Suzuki is exactly the kind of player that a contender like the Yankees should be adding, too. He has been consistently good at the plate and would simply make New York a more difficult team to go up against.

The Yankees will have a ton of competition to land Suzuki, though. This is because he is not only coming off a great season but is one of this year’s top pending free agents. Thus, he will generate a lot of interest around the league. This will only heighten his value.

Although this is the case, it still makes sense for the Yankees to sign Suzuki. They need to win a World Series during the Judge era. Due to this, they are in a position to make a splash for Suzuki.