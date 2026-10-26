New York Yankees Predicted to Trade for 31-HR Star Catcher in Blockbuster Move

After another very disappointing postseason, the New York Yankees should be on the hunt for more talent this offseason.
The Yankees need to win during the Aaron Judge era. Thus, they should not be afraid to make some big moves this offseason. Clearly, New York’s roster was not strong enough to win the World Series this year.
One clear area that the Yankees must upgrade is the catcher position. They would be wise to add a star catcher to their roster this offseason because of it.
Due to this, the Yankees are now being predicted to make a blockbuster trade for one of baseball’s top catching trade candidates.
New York Yankees Predicted to Trade for Star Catcher
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller predicted that the Yankees will trade for Athletics star catcher Shea Langeliers in a blockbuster move this offseason.
“Frankly, it’s so likely that the A’s are at least willing to discuss a Langeliers trade that we need to make this an even bolder prediction. So how about this: The Athletics trade Langeliers to the Yankees for a pair of young pitchers,” Miller wrote.
“It won’t be Cam Schlittler. I haven’t completely lost my mind. But the Yankees have four more years of Will Warren, three years left on Luis Gil and a farm system in which nine of the top 10 players are pitchers, per MLB.com’s pipeline. The pair of young pitchers heading to West Sacramento will come from that pool of 11 arms,” Miller added.
With the Yankees desperately needing help behind the plate, it makes sense that they are being connected to Langeliers. He would be a massive addition to their roster and give them a clear answer at catcher. Thus, it would be understandable if they worked hard to land Langeliers this offseason.
Looking at Langeliers
Langeliers appeared in 106 games this season with the Athletics, where he posted 23 home runs, 58 RBI, and a .262 batting average as an All-Star. This was after the five-year MLB veteran recorded 31 home runs, 72 RBI, and a .277 batting average in 2025 with the A’s.
Langeliers has also been consistent for a while now. The star catcher has hit at least 22 home runs in each of his last four seasons with the A’s. Thus, he has shown that he can provide a good amount of pop and would be a very good player for the Yankees to add.
Langeliers’ contract also adds to his appeal. This is because he is under team control through the 2028 season. With this, he would be more than a one-year rental for New York. This only adds to his appeal, and it will be interesting to see if New York targets him because of it.
New York Yankees Predicted to Trade for 31-HR Star Catcher in Blockbuster Move