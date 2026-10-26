New York Yankees Predicted to Trade for 31-HR Star Catcher in Blockbuster Move

After another very disappointing postseason, the New York Yankees should be on the hunt for more talent this offseason.

The Yankees need to win during the Aaron Judge era. Thus, they should not be afraid to make some big moves this offseason. Clearly, New York’s roster was not strong enough to win the World Series this year.

One clear area that the Yankees must upgrade is the catcher position. They would be wise to add a star catcher to their roster this offseason because of it.

Due to this, the Yankees are now being predicted to make a blockbuster trade for one of baseball’s top catching trade candidates.

New York Yankees Predicted to Trade for Star Catcher

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller predicted that the Yankees will trade for Athletics star catcher Shea Langeliers in a blockbuster move this offseason.

“Frankly, it’s so likely that the A’s are at least willing to discuss a Langeliers trade that we need to make this an even bolder prediction. So how about this: The Athletics trade Langeliers to the Yankees for a pair of young pitchers,” Miller wrote.