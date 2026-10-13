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New York Yankees Insider Delivers Brutally Honest Giancarlo Stanton Message

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 13: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on August 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Last week, the New York Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

They lost by a score of 4-3 (at home) in the final game.

Giancarlo Stanton came off the bench for one at-bat (but struck out).

Yankees Insider Delivers Brutally Honest Stanton Message

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Stanton only appeared in 24 games during the regular season (and two playoff games).

In a recent episode of Pinstripe Post, Joel Sherman spoke about Stanton (h/t New York Post Sports).

Sherman: “By the way, you know what’s coming to an end? For about 10 years, Stanton, Judge, and Cole were the face of the team. And at this point, Stanton is either at the end or ended. The most you’re seeing him is for whatever part he can stay healthy next year, and that’s going to be it… I do want to point out that I think he was the toughest-minded Yankee of this era, and a real leader, and that the shame was his body couldn’t match his mind.”

Looking At Stanton

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City.

Stanton had spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

He has now played nine seasons in the Bronx.

This past year, Stanton batted .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base.

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees runs to first after hitting an RBI double during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium on April 04, 2026 in New York City.

At one point, Stanton was among the best players in baseball.

The 36-year-old won the 2017 National League MVP Award (and has made five All-Star Games).

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote (on August 22): “Giancarlo Stanton is earning $29 million this season and is owed $25 million for 2027. His contract – initially signed with the Marlins in November 2014 – includes a $25 million club option for the 2028 season, which carries a $10 million buyout. The Marlins are in the process of paying the Yankees $30 million to offset the deal – $10 million annually in 2026, ’27 and ’28.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Insider Delivers Brutally Honest Giancarlo Stanton Message

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