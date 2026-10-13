New York Yankees Insider Delivers Brutally Honest Giancarlo Stanton Message

Last week, the New York Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

They lost by a score of 4-3 (at home) in the final game.

Giancarlo Stanton came off the bench for one at-bat (but struck out).

Yankees Insider Delivers Brutally Honest Stanton Message

Stanton only appeared in 24 games during the regular season (and two playoff games).

In a recent episode of Pinstripe Post, Joel Sherman spoke about Stanton (h/t New York Post Sports).

Sherman: “By the way, you know what’s coming to an end? For about 10 years, Stanton, Judge, and Cole were the face of the team. And at this point, Stanton is either at the end or ended. The most you’re seeing him is for whatever part he can stay healthy next year, and that’s going to be it… I do want to point out that I think he was the toughest-minded Yankee of this era, and a real leader, and that the shame was his body couldn’t match his mind.”

Looking At Stanton

Stanton had spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

He has now played nine seasons in the Bronx.

This past year, Stanton batted .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base.

At one point, Stanton was among the best players in baseball.

The 36-year-old won the 2017 National League MVP Award (and has made five All-Star Games).

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote (on August 22): “Giancarlo Stanton is earning $29 million this season and is owed $25 million for 2027. His contract – initially signed with the Marlins in November 2014 – includes a $25 million club option for the 2028 season, which carries a $10 million buyout. The Marlins are in the process of paying the Yankees $30 million to offset the deal – $10 million annually in 2026, ’27 and ’28.”