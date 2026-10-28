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Son Of New York Yankees Legend Hit 27 Home Runs For Current MLB Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 03: Kody Clemens #2 of the Minnesota Twins gestures as he runs the bases after his first inning home run against Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Roger Clemens had an incredible MLB career that lasted 24 seasons.

Six of those seasons were played for the New York Yankees where he won his two World Series titles.

Son Of New York Yankees Legend Hit 27 Home Runs In 2026

GettyKody Clemens #2 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his two-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning at Target Field on September 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

It’s also worth noting that his son (Kody) currently plays for the Minnesota Twins.

Kody is coming off the best season of his MLB career.

He finished the year batting .239 with 127 hits, 27 home runs, 81 RBIs, 74 runs and 10 stolen bases in 145 games.

Social Media On Clemens This Season

GettyFormer Boston Red Sox player Roger Clemens talks with Kody Clemens #2 of the Minnesota Twins after throwing a ceremonial first pitch before a game at Fenway Park on May 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here’s what people were saying about Kody this season:

Just Baseball (August 16): “Kody Clemens career home runs: Before joining the Twins: 14 HR in 153 games With the Twins: 40 HR in 220 games 💣 The 30-year-old continues to be a valuable piece for Minnesota!”

Baseball America (on July 30): “Remember when you were a kid, imagining being a big leaguer and there were 2 outs in the bottom of the ninth, down 3, and you needed a homer to win? Kody Clemens just did that.”

MLB (July 4): “Kody Clemens has homered in three straight games! He’s got 5 HR in his last 8 games overall 💪”

GettyKody Clemens #2 of the Minnesota Twins high fives teammates in the dugout after scoring during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 18, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Bob Nightengale (May 24): “This is the first time the Minnesota Twins have swept the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in 32 years, dating back to June 13-15, 1994. It was so long ago that Roger Clemens was pitching for the Red Sox. Now, his kid, Kody, is playing for the Twins.”

Looking At Kody’s MLB Career

GettyKody Clemens #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on prior to Game One of the Division Series against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on October 05, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Clemens was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies over five total seasons at the MLB level.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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