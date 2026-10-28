Son Of New York Yankees Legend Hit 27 Home Runs For Current MLB Team

Roger Clemens had an incredible MLB career that lasted 24 seasons.

Six of those seasons were played for the New York Yankees where he won his two World Series titles.

Son Of New York Yankees Legend Hit 27 Home Runs In 2026

It’s also worth noting that his son (Kody) currently plays for the Minnesota Twins.

Kody is coming off the best season of his MLB career.

He finished the year batting .239 with 127 hits, 27 home runs, 81 RBIs, 74 runs and 10 stolen bases in 145 games.

Social Media On Clemens This Season

Here’s what people were saying about Kody this season:

Just Baseball (August 16): “Kody Clemens career home runs: Before joining the Twins: 14 HR in 153 games With the Twins: 40 HR in 220 games 💣 The 30-year-old continues to be a valuable piece for Minnesota!”

Baseball America (on July 30): “Remember when you were a kid, imagining being a big leaguer and there were 2 outs in the bottom of the ninth, down 3, and you needed a homer to win? Kody Clemens just did that.”

MLB (July 4): “Kody Clemens has homered in three straight games! He’s got 5 HR in his last 8 games overall 💪”

Bob Nightengale (May 24): “This is the first time the Minnesota Twins have swept the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in 32 years, dating back to June 13-15, 1994. It was so long ago that Roger Clemens was pitching for the Red Sox. Now, his kid, Kody, is playing for the Twins.”

Looking At Kody’s MLB Career

Clemens was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies over five total seasons at the MLB level.