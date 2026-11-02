Robinson Cano last played in the MLB during the 2022 season when he spent time with the New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves.

He is most known for his time with the New York Yankees where he won the 2009 World Series title.

Son Of New York Yankees Legend Signs With MLB Team

On Monday, news came out that Cano’s son had signed a deal with the Miami Marlins.

Mike Rodriguez wrote: “According to my sources, Robinson Canó Jr., son of former Major League star Robinson Canó, has agreed to a $1 million pre-agreement with the Miami Marlins. Another promising Dominican prospect making his way onto the Major League radar!”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Yahoo Sports: “Robinson Canó Jr. is following in his father’s footsteps ⚾ The 16-year-old infielder is set to join Miami’s 2028 international signing class, per @mikedeportes.”

Isaac Azout: “I can confirm the Marlins have agreed with Robinson Cano Jr, son of All-Star Robinson Cano. The 16-year-old shortstop will be part of the 2028 International class.”

@heyjayhuffman: “Quick reminder that Robinson Cano has the second prettiest swing of all time 1. Ken Griffey Jr. 2. Robinson Cano 3. Carlos Gonzalez Dark horse: Adam LaRoche”

@EricStangel: “This kind of thing makes me feel so damn old”

@YankeesNerds: “Wait. No. NO. I refuse. Damn it, man. I’m old.”

@HelenGa85433164: “The Marlins are putting $1M into a 16 year old infielder who is set to join Miami’s 2028 international class. That is a serious bet on a prospect this young”

Looking At Cano

Cano played 17 seasons in the MLB.

He also spent time with the Seattle Mariners.

Over his career, Cano batted .301 with 335 home runs.