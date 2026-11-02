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Son Of New York Yankees Legend Signs With MLB Team

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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 25: Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Yankees congratulates Nick Swisher #33 on a two run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of the game on September 25, 2012 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Robinson Cano last played in the MLB during the 2022 season when he spent time with the New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves.

He is most known for his time with the New York Yankees where he won the 2009 World Series title.

Son Of New York Yankees Legend Signs With MLB Team

GettyRobinson Cano #24 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to playing the Detroit Tigers in game four of the American League Division Series at Comerica Park on October 4, 2011 in Detroit, Michigan.

On Monday, news came out that Cano’s son had signed a deal with the Miami Marlins.

Mike Rodriguez wrote: “According to my sources, Robinson Canó Jr., son of former Major League star Robinson Canó, has agreed to a $1 million pre-agreement with the Miami Marlins. Another promising Dominican prospect making his way onto the Major League radar!”

Social Media Reacts

GettyRobinson Cano #24 of the New York Yankees smiles after scoring against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on April 23, 2012 in Arlington, Texas

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Yahoo Sports: “Robinson Canó Jr. is following in his father’s footsteps ⚾ The 16-year-old infielder is set to join Miami’s 2028 international signing class, per @mikedeportes.”

Isaac Azout: “I can confirm the Marlins have agreed with Robinson Cano Jr, son of All-Star Robinson Cano. The 16-year-old shortstop will be part of the 2028 International class.”

@heyjayhuffman: “Quick reminder that Robinson Cano has the second prettiest swing of all time 1. Ken Griffey Jr. 2. Robinson Cano 3. Carlos Gonzalez Dark horse: Adam LaRoche

GettyRobinson Cano #24 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before the game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 26, 2011 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@EricStangel: “This kind of thing makes me feel so damn old”

@YankeesNerds: “Wait. No. NO. I refuse. Damn it, man. I’m old.”

@HelenGa85433164: “The Marlins are putting $1M into a 16 year old infielder who is set to join Miami’s 2028 international class. That is a serious bet on a prospect this young”

Looking At Cano

GettyRobinson Cano #24 of the New York Yankees reacts after he hit an infield single in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 6, 2011 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Cano played 17 seasons in the MLB.

He also spent time with the Seattle Mariners.

Over his career, Cano batted .301 with 335 home runs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Son Of New York Yankees Legend Signs With MLB Team

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