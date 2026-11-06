24-Year-Old Catcher Suddenly Released By New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are gearing up for an incredibly important offseason.

After being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, the Yankees should be very busy this offseason. It is clear that they have multiple areas on their roster that need improvement if they hope for better results in 2027.

Thus, the Yankees are going to be a team to watch very closely this offseason. It would not be surprising in the slightest if they are aggressive in both free agency and on the trade market.

New York Yankees Release 24-Year-Old Catcher

Now, with the offseason getting started, the Yankees have quickly moved on from one of their prospect catchers.

According to MLB.com, catcher Miguel Palma is now a free agent after spending this season in the Yankees’ minor league system.

“C Miguel Palma elected free agency,” MLB.com wrote.

Palma becoming a free agent comes after he split this season between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He did not appear in a major league game for the Yankees this season.

Looking at Palma

Palma signed a minor league contract with the Yankees in December 2025. This was after he posted two home runs, 12 RBI, and a .155 batting average in 41 minor league games split between the FCL Astros, Double-A Corpus Christi, and Triple-A Sugar Land.

After signing with the Yankees last offseason, Palma spent most of this campaign with Double-A Somerset. In 56 games with the Double-A club, he posted nine home runs, 34 RBI, and a .221 batting average.

Palma also went 1-for-6 at the plate in four games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

Overall, Palma had a pretty quiet year in the Yankees’ minor league system. However, when noting that he is only 24 years old, he still has time to develop his game further.

It will now be interesting to see where the former Yankees prospect catcher ends up signing from here.