New York Yankees Predicted to Sign 39-HR NPB Superstar in Massive Move

The New York Yankees should be very active this offseason after their poor postseason.

It is clear that the Yankees need to boost their roster if they hope to break their World Series drought next year. One of their top needs is another star hitter in their lineup. This is especially so with sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both dealt with injury trouble this season.

As a result of this, the Yankees are now being predicted to sign a superstar slugger from NPB this offseason.

New York Yankees Predicted to Sign NPB Superstar Teruaki Sato

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Zachary D. Rymer predicted that the Yankees will sign Teruaki Sato this offseason.

“Given this and their need to upgrade at least one corner of the infield, it came as no surprise when Jon Heyman of the New York Post tabbed the Yankees as a fit for Teruaki Sato in August,” Rymer wrote. “The 27-year-old’s profile bears a resemblance to that of Munetaka Murakami. There’s a lot of swing-and-miss, and he’s probably more of a first baseman than a third baseman. But he’s also hit 79 home runs across the last two seasons in Japan. That’s as a left-handed hitter, making him a classic candidate to take aim at Yankee Stadium’s short porch.”

With the Yankees needing another star, it makes sense that they are being connected to Sato. If they signed him, he would provide them with another intriguing hitter.

There is always some risks with big international signings, but Sato is exactly the kind of player New York could take a gamble on. He has had a ton of success in NPB, and he would be a massive pickup if he translated it over to the majors.

Looking at Sato

Sato just had a monster year with NPB’s Hanshin Tigers. In 143 games, he posted 39 home runs, 106 RBI, and a .306 batting average. This is after he had 40 home runs, 102 RBI, and a .277 batting average in 139 games for them in 2025.

With numbers like these, Sato has plenty of pop. Thus, he could be a great fit on a Yankees club that could use more offense. As a result, it would not be surprising one bit if New York is among the top suitors for him. It will be intriguing to see if they land him from here.