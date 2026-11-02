New York Yankees Dealt Sudden News on 27-Year-Old 3B Amid MLB Offseason

The Hanshin Tigers posted Teruaki Sato, 27, the Central League’s Triple Crown winner, on Sunday, Nov. 1.

All 30 major league teams can negotiate with him until 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 16. Talks opened Monday.

Japanese media reported that Sato asked the Tigers to post him early so he could sign before a possible lockout.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield named the New York Yankees Sato’s best fit. Their most recent Japanese star, Masahiro Tanaka, pitched his final MLB season in 2020. But in recent years, despite their efforts, the pinstripes have failed to woo Japanese talent.

They will definitely try to change this year.

Yankees Dealt Fresh Update on Teruaki Sato

Sato plans to travel to the United States in November to meet with clubs, Sponichi Annex reported.

An MLB official told the outlet Sato could tour stadiums and team facilities.

Unlike some Japanese players who handled negotiations primarily through agents, Sato plans to take a hands-on approach. Sponichi said he plans to negotiate with clubs during the trip.

Sato still works with an agent based in Hawaii, where MLB clubs have sought contact.

Sponichi listed nearly 10 possible stops, which include New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Arlington, Texas.

Where Sato Fits in the Yankees’ Offseason Plans?

Sato would address third base and offensive depth, but his defense, strikeouts and left-handed swing raise questions.

The Yankees went 93-68 and finished second in the American League East and then they got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the postseason. The offense slumped without Aaron Judge.

Sato can fill that gap. But he plays third base. Ryan McMahon is the everyday starter at the position. He hit .213 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs. The Yankees owe him $16 million in 2027.

Sato also has outfield experience. That can also be explored.