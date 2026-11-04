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7-Year MLB Player Immediately Leaves New York Yankees Organization

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks out to the mound for a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 (at home) to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Despite a strong regular season, they were swept in the ALDS.

7-Year MLB Player Leaves New York Yankees Organization

GettyJustin Topa #48 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

This week, a pitcher elected free agency from the Yankees’ organization.

Justin Topa will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Justin Topa elected free agency.”

GettyJustin Topa #48 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park on August 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Topa signed with the Yankees in the middle of the season.

He appeared in two games at the MLB level (and had most recently been in their Minor League system).

During his time in the Bronx, Topa allowed no earned runs in 3.0 innings.

Looking At Topa

GettyJustin Topa #48 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Target Field on May 03, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Topa was picked in the 17th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers (before one with the Seattle Mariners).

Seattle then traded him to the Minnesota Twins.

MLB.com wrote (on January 29, 2024): “Minnesota Twins traded SS Jorge Polanco to Seattle Mariners for RHP Anthony DeSclafani, RHP Justin Topa, OF Gabriel Gonzalez, RHP Darren Bowen and cash.”

GettyJustin Topa #48 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at Target Field on July 6, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Topa then spent part of three seasons with the Twins before the Yankees.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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7-Year MLB Player Immediately Leaves New York Yankees Organization

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