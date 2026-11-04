7-Year MLB Player Immediately Leaves New York Yankees Organization

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 (at home) to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Despite a strong regular season, they were swept in the ALDS.

7-Year MLB Player Leaves New York Yankees Organization

This week, a pitcher elected free agency from the Yankees’ organization.

Justin Topa will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Justin Topa elected free agency.”

Topa signed with the Yankees in the middle of the season.

He appeared in two games at the MLB level (and had most recently been in their Minor League system).

During his time in the Bronx, Topa allowed no earned runs in 3.0 innings.

Looking At Topa

Topa was picked in the 17th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers (before one with the Seattle Mariners).

Seattle then traded him to the Minnesota Twins.

MLB.com wrote (on January 29, 2024): “Minnesota Twins traded SS Jorge Polanco to Seattle Mariners for RHP Anthony DeSclafani, RHP Justin Topa, OF Gabriel Gonzalez, RHP Darren Bowen and cash.”

Topa then spent part of three seasons with the Twins before the Yankees.