Trent Grisham Drops Honest Quote on Future With Yankees After Rays’ ALDS Sweep

New York Yankees Outfielder Trent Grisham struck out swinging to end ALDS Game 3 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-3 win and a 3-0 sweep.

The Yankees are now eliminated from the postseason.

In an attempt to shakeup the struggling lineup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone batted Grisham leadoff on Wednesday.

The move backfired, as Grisham went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, and the team’s best hitter, Ben Rice, was in the on-deck circle when Grisham struck out to end the game.

It may have been Grisham’s last game in a Yankee uniform; the outfielder will be a free agent at the conclusion of the World Series.

Following Wednesday’s loss, Grisham addressed his future with New York.

Trent Grisham Addresses Future With New York Yankees After Loss to Tampa Bay Rays

SNY Yankees wrote on X:

Trent Grisham was asked if he’d like to return to the Yankees in 2027:

“All I can say on it is I love the people here. I love playing here. It’s a joy to show up every day and pull on the same side of the rope and go after winning every day. I have loved my time here”

Looking at Outfielder Trent Grisham

Grisham had just two hits in 15 at-bats during the postseason this year.

He slashed .211/.308/.395 with18 home runs and 59 RBI in the regular season.

The Yankees acquired Grisham from the San Diego Padres as part of the Juan Soto trade in the 2023-24 offseason.

Grisham appeared set to a free agent after the 2025 season. However, surprisingly, Grisham accepted a qualifying offer from the Yankees for the 2026 season.

Since making his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019, Grisham has posted a .718 OPS with 122 home runs and 379 RBI over 887 games.