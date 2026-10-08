Trent Grisham Drops Honest Quote on Future With Yankees After Rays’ ALDS Sweep

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees looks on before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
New York Yankees Outfielder Trent Grisham struck out swinging to end ALDS Game 3 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-3 win and a 3-0 sweep.
The Yankees are now eliminated from the postseason.
In an attempt to shakeup the struggling lineup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone batted Grisham leadoff on Wednesday.
The move backfired, as Grisham went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, and the team’s best hitter, Ben Rice, was in the on-deck circle when Grisham struck out to end the game.
It may have been Grisham’s last game in a Yankee uniform; the outfielder will be a free agent at the conclusion of the World Series.
Following Wednesday’s loss, Grisham addressed his future with New York.
Trent Grisham Addresses Future With New York Yankees After Loss to Tampa Bay Rays
Grisham appeared set to a free agent after the 2025 season. However, surprisingly, Grisham accepted a qualifying offer from the Yankees for the 2026 season.
Since making his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019, Grisham has posted a .718 OPS with 122 home runs and 379 RBI over 887 games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Outfielder Trent Grisham dropped an honest statement on his future with the Yankees after being swept by the Rays in the ALDS.
Trent Grisham Drops Honest Quote on Future With Yankees After Rays’ ALDS Sweep