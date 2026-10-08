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Trent Grisham Drops Honest Quote on Future With Yankees After Rays’ ALDS Sweep

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American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees looks on before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

New York Yankees Outfielder Trent Grisham struck out swinging to end ALDS Game 3 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-3 win and a 3-0 sweep.

The Yankees are now eliminated from the postseason.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: George Lombard Jr. #96 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees react after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

In an attempt to shakeup the struggling lineup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone batted Grisham leadoff on Wednesday.

The move backfired, as Grisham went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, and the team’s best hitter, Ben Rice, was in the on-deck circle when Grisham struck out to end the game.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees flies out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

It may have been Grisham’s last game in a Yankee uniform; the outfielder will be a free agent at the conclusion of the World Series.

Following Wednesday’s loss, Grisham addressed his future with New York.

Trent Grisham Addresses Future With New York Yankees After Loss to Tampa Bay Rays

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

SNY Yankees wrote on X:

Trent Grisham was asked if he’d like to return to the Yankees in 2027:

“All I can say on it is I love the people here. I love playing here. It’s a joy to show up every day and pull on the same side of the rope and go after winning every day. I have loved my time here”

Looking at Outfielder Trent Grisham

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 18: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases on his three-run home run in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 18, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Grisham had just two hits in 15 at-bats during the postseason this year.

He slashed .211/.308/.395 with18 home runs and 59 RBI in the regular season.

The Yankees acquired Grisham from the San Diego Padres as part of the Juan Soto trade in the 2023-24 offseason.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 8-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Grisham appeared set to a free agent after the 2025 season. However, surprisingly, Grisham accepted a qualifying offer from the Yankees for the 2026 season.

Since making his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019, Grisham has posted a .718 OPS with 122 home runs and 379 RBI over 887 games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Trent Grisham Drops Honest Quote on Future With Yankees After Rays’ ALDS Sweep

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