New York Yankees Predicted to Lose 34-HR Star Slugger to Big AL Rival

The New York Yankees are gearing up for an incredibly important offseason.

After being embarrassed in the postseason by the Tampa Bay Rays, it is clear that the Yankees need to make moves this offseason. The Yankees have multiple areas on their roster that they should look to upgrade.

Now, with the offseason getting underway, New York is being predicted to lose one of their top free agents to one of their American League rivals.

New York Yankees Predicted to Lose 34-HR Slugger to AL Rival

In a recent article for SI.com, Joe Najarian predicted that Yankees free agent outfielder Trent Grisham will sign with the Houston Astros this offseason.

“But while Grisham will see a sizeable pay cut as a free agent, he may still see interest from other clubs that need an outfielder. One of those teams is the Houston Astros, who, of course, are based in Grisham’s home state of Texas,” Najarian wrote. “It’s likely that Grisham’s days as a center fielder are over, though. Expect him to be a corner outfielder for any team that looks to sign him, including the Astros.”

Seeing the Astros being predicted to sign Grisham is understandable. Their outfield could use a boost, and Grisham would provide them with just that if he bounced back in Houston in 2027.

On a short-term deal, Grisham and the Astros could be a good fit. However, it would certainly not be the best for the Yankees if he signed with Houston and then bounced back. This is because the Astros have become one of New York’s rivals over the years.

Looking at Grisham

Grisham is coming off a rough 2026 season with the Yankees. In 121 games, he posted 18 home runs, 59 RBI, and a low .211 batting average. Yet, when looking at his 2025 season, there is reason to believe that he could bounce back in 2027. Thus, that could lead to a team like the Astros calling.

In 143 games with New York in 2025, Grisham posted 34 home runs and 74 RBI. With numbers like these, he was an impactful power hitter not too long. Thus, he could be an intriguing bounce-back candidate for a team like Houston to take a gamble on.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Astros end up being the team that signs Grisham this offseason. He should be able to generate a decent amount of interest around the league even after this tough season, with this year’s free agent class not being the strongest.